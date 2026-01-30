 Tensions Rise Between Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand And Yogi Adityanath As Seer Issues 40-Day Ultimatum Over Cow Protection
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTensions Rise Between Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand And Yogi Adityanath As Seer Issues 40-Day Ultimatum Over Cow Protection

Tensions Rise Between Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand And Yogi Adityanath As Seer Issues 40-Day Ultimatum Over Cow Protection

Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand issued a 40-day ultimatum to the Yogi Adityanath government, demanding the cow be declared Rajyamata and a ban on beef exports from Uttar Pradesh. He warned that saints nationwide would gather in Lucknow on March 11 if demands are unmet, questioning the government’s commitment to Sanatan Dharma.

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 08:01 PM IST
article-image

Lucknow: The ongoing standoff between Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath escalated on Friday after the seer issued a 40-day ultimatum to the state government over cow protection, directly questioning the Chief Minister’s commitment to Sanatan Dharma.

The Shankaracharya demanded that the cow be declared Rajyamata and that a complete ban be imposed on beef exports from Uttar Pradesh. He warned that if the demands are not met by March 10, saints from across the country would gather in Lucknow on March 11 to launch a large-scale protest against the government.

In unusually sharp remarks aimed at Yogi Adityanath, the Shankaracharya said that merely wearing saffron did not make someone a saint if cow slaughter continued under his administration. Drawing a parallel with Kalnemi, a demon from Hindu mythology who disguised himself as a sage, he suggested that the Chief Minister’s religious image stood in contrast to the reality on the ground.

“The attire is of a sage, but cow slaughter is happening. Kalnemi used to appear as a sage while killing Brahmins, humans and cows. Now you tell me who Kalnemi is,” he said while addressing the media.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: BMC To Build New 2,000 MLD Water Treatment Plant At Bhandup By April 2029
Mumbai News: BMC To Build New 2,000 MLD Water Treatment Plant At Bhandup By April 2029
'Lost For Words...': Novak Djokovic, Coach In Tears As Crowd Chants For Serbian Ace After Australian Open 2026 Epic | Video
'Lost For Words...': Novak Djokovic, Coach In Tears As Crowd Chants For Serbian Ace After Australian Open 2026 Epic | Video
Mumbai News: Ahead Of Budget, Civil Society Urges Govt To Double Health Spending
Mumbai News: Ahead Of Budget, Civil Society Urges Govt To Double Health Spending
Maharashtra Politics: NCP May Name Sunetra Pawar As Legislature Party Leader, Deputy CM Appointment Likely After Ajit Pawar’s Demise
Maharashtra Politics: NCP May Name Sunetra Pawar As Legislature Party Leader, Deputy CM Appointment Likely After Ajit Pawar’s Demise
Read Also
‘Do Not Expect Justice In This Regime’: Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Attacks UP Govt In...
article-image

Also Watch:

The fresh confrontation is the latest in a series of clashes between the Shankaracharya and the Yogi Adityanath government. In 2024 and 2025, the seer had pressed both the state and Union governments to declare the cow as Rashtram ata and had announced a nationwide campaign to protect cows. He has consistently questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party’s claim of being pro-Hindu, arguing that cow slaughter and beef exports continue despite repeated assurances.

Political observers see the renewed offensive as an attempt to corner Yogi Adityanath in an election year and to challenge the government’s narrative of strong adherence to Sanatan values.

The Shankaracharya also accused the state administration and police of targeting him unfairly, alleging that officials had earlier demanded proof of his status as Shankaracharya despite documentation having been submitted. He said the onus was now on the Yogi government to prove its commitment to Sanatan Dharma within the next 40 days.

Warning of escalation, he said that failure to act would prompt him to lead saints and religious leaders to Lucknow to openly oppose the government. He accused the administration of using force against Sanatani Hindus and demanded an end to what he described as selective enforcement.

Read Also
Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Leaves Magh Mela Without Sangam Dip After Protest, Heads To Kashi...
article-image

Also Watch:

Citing data, the Shankaracharya claimed that nearly 40 percent of the country’s beef exports originate from Uttar Pradesh. He alleged that the continuation of exports was driven by political considerations and called it a moral wrongdoing. He also criticised attempts by officials to placate him through ceremonial gestures, including floral offerings during a ritual bath, which he said he had refused.

The sharp exchange has underscored growing friction between sections of the saint community and the Yogi Adityanath government over religious issues, enforcement actions and the broader question of cow protection in the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Magh Mela Row Nears Resolution As Government Moves To Placate Shankaracharya
Magh Mela Row Nears Resolution As Government Moves To Placate Shankaracharya
Cabin Pressure Snag Forces Saudia Airlines Flight To Turn Back To Lucknow
Cabin Pressure Snag Forces Saudia Airlines Flight To Turn Back To Lucknow
Heartbreaking Visuals: Daughters Carry Dead Mother's Bier & Light Funeral Pyre After No Relatives...
Heartbreaking Visuals: Daughters Carry Dead Mother's Bier & Light Funeral Pyre After No Relatives...
Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy Shoots Himself Dead During IT Raid At Bengaluru Office; What Was His...
Confident Group Chairman CJ Roy Shoots Himself Dead During IT Raid At Bengaluru Office; What Was His...
Tensions Rise Between Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand And Yogi Adityanath As Seer Issues 40-Day...
Tensions Rise Between Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand And Yogi Adityanath As Seer Issues 40-Day...