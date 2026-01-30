 Menstrual Health Part Of Right To Life: SC Directs States To Provide Free Sanitary Pads For Girls
Menstrual Health Part Of Right To Life: SC Directs States To Provide Free Sanitary Pads For Girls

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the right to menstrual health is a fundamental right under Article 21 and directed all states and Union Territories to provide free biodegradable sanitary pads to schoolgirls. The Court also ordered schools to ensure hygienic, gender-segregated and disabled-friendly toilets, warning of action against non-compliant institutions.

Updated: Friday, January 30, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
Menstrual Health Part Of Right To Life: SC Directs States To To Provide Free Sanitary Pads For Girls

In a landmark ruling aimed at safeguarding adolescent girls’ health and dignity, the Supreme Court on Friday held that the right to menstrual health is an integral part of the fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Free Biodegradable Sanitary Pads for Schoolgirls

The Supreme Court directed all states and Union Territories to ensure that girls studying in both government and private schools are provided biodegradable sanitary napkins free of cost. The directive applies to adolescent girls from Classes 6 to 12 and mandates uniform implementation across the country.

The Court ordered pan-India enforcement of the Centre’s Menstrual Hygiene Policy for School-going Girls, stressing that access to menstrual hygiene products is essential to prevent absenteeism and school dropouts among adolescent girls.

Separate, Hygienic and Disabled-Friendly Toilets in Schools

A Bench comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan also issued strict directions to ensure that all schools are equipped with functional, hygienic, and gender-segregated toilets. The Court further mandated that schools must provide disabled-friendly toilet facilities, regardless of whether they are government-run or privately managed.

Private Schools Face De-recognition for Non-Compliance

The Court warned that private schools failing to comply with these directions could face de-recognition. It also made clear that governments would be held accountable if they fail to ensure the availability of free sanitary pads and adequate sanitation facilities.

Judgment Speaks to Society Beyond Courtrooms

Justice Pardiwala, who authored the judgment before parting said the decision was meant not only for policymakers and legal stakeholders but also for classrooms where girls hesitate to seek help, teachers constrained by lack of resources, and parents unaware of the consequences of silence. The Court emphasised that menstruation should never be a reason for shame, exclusion, or interrupted education.

