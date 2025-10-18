 Rajasthan Murder Shooters Arrested From Kolkata
Rajasthan Murder Shooters Arrested From Kolkata

A team from Rajasthan police have arrived in Kolkata and according to the court sources, where the culprits were presented, Rajasthan police want to take the culprits to Rajasthan as soon as possible through transit remand.

Aritra Singha
Updated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 03:13 AM IST



Kolkata: Kolkata police on Friday had arrested three individuals allegedly involved in a high-profile murder case in Rajasthan.

Notably, after a detailed examination reportedly revealed that the detained men Ganpat Gurjar, Dharmendra Gurjar and Mahesh Gurjar were wanted in connection to the recent murder in Rajasthan.

It has been learnt that following the murder on October 7, the shooters fled to many states and then after they ran short of money then came to Kolkata.

Acting on inputs from Rajasthan Police, the suspects were traced at Phoolbagan, Kadapara area at Salt Lake near Kolkata.

After being approached by the police, one of the shooters entered a nearby residential complex and climbed to the fourth floor of the building.

Following the promptness by the police, security guards and the residents the third shooter was arrested by the police and was taken to Kolkata police headquarters Lalbazar. However, the fourth shooter, also a wanted criminal Zuber Ahmed, is still evading arrest.

The murder in question took place at Kuchaman, Rajasthan, where a 40-year-old Ramesh Rulania, who owned a bike showroom and a hotel, was shot dead by an unidentified gunman while exercising at a gym.

Following the murder, the Rajasthan government had announced Rs. 25000 rewards for those who can identify and arrest the murderers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that many crimes happen in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ‘double-engine’ government and also said that Kolkata is the ‘safest city’.

