 No Foul Play With Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaNo Foul Play With Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police

No Foul Play With Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police

According to the SPF, preliminary investigations do not suggest foul play in Garg’s death, which remains under examination in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010.

Digjyoti LahkarUpdated: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 03:17 AM IST
article-image
Zubeen Garg |

Guwahati: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an official statement regarding the ongoing investigation into the death of Assamese legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, urging the public to refrain from speculation and the spread of misinformation.

The statement, released by the Public Affairs Department of the SPF on Friday, was shared on social media by the official handle of the High Commission of Singapore in India.

According to the SPF, preliminary investigations do not suggest foul play in Garg’s death, which remains under examination in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010.

The police confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is still in progress, with findings expected to be submitted to the State Coroner within the next few months.

FPJ Shorts
Sportvot x FPJ: Fintech Premier League 2025 Witnesses Thrilling Action
Sportvot x FPJ: Fintech Premier League 2025 Witnesses Thrilling Action
No Foul Play With Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police
No Foul Play With Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa Crush Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets In Colombo 
ICC Women's World Cup 2025: South Africa Crush Sri Lanka By 10 Wickets In Colombo 
Rajasthan Murder Shooters Arrested From Kolkata
Rajasthan Murder Shooters Arrested From Kolkata

“The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of speculation and false information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg’s death,” the statement read.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play.”

The SPF added that upon completion of the investigation, the findings will be reviewed by the State Coroner, who will decide whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI) to establish the cause and circumstances of Garg’s death.

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi Meets Zubeen Garg's Family In Guwahati, Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Singer: 'Assam...
article-image

The Coroner’s Inquiry, if held, will be led by a judicial officer and the results will be made public upon conclusion.

The statement also revealed that on October 1, 2025, the SPF had shared the autopsy report and preliminary findings with the High Commission of India in Singapore, following a formal request.

“The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time,” the statement read.

“We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information.”

The SPF’s clarification comes amid widespread public interest and online discussions surrounding the singer’s sudden death in Singapore last month.

Read Also
Assam Cabinet Approves Permanent ‘Samadhi Kshetra’ At Sonapur In Honour Of Zubeen Garg
article-image

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated artists, passed away under circumstances that prompted an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in Assam and calls for transparency from fans and civil groups.

Authorities in both India and Singapore have maintained that official findings will be made public after due legal processes are completed. For now, the SPF has reiterated that the case remains open and urged restraint as investigations continue.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

No Foul Play With Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police

No Foul Play With Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police

Rajasthan Murder Shooters Arrested From Kolkata

Rajasthan Murder Shooters Arrested From Kolkata

BPF Rejoins NDA In Assam; Charan Boro To Take Oath As Transport Minister

BPF Rejoins NDA In Assam; Charan Boro To Take Oath As Transport Minister

Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Drops Naushad Alam on RJD’s Insistence, Fields Rishi Mishra

Bihar Elections 2025: Congress Drops Naushad Alam on RJD’s Insistence, Fields Rishi Mishra

ULFA (I) Militants Launch Midnight Attack On Army Camp In Assam’s Tinsukia

ULFA (I) Militants Launch Midnight Attack On Army Camp In Assam’s Tinsukia