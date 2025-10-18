No Foul Play With Zubeen Garg Death: Singapore Police

Zubeen Garg |

Guwahati: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has issued an official statement regarding the ongoing investigation into the death of Assamese legendary singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg, urging the public to refrain from speculation and the spread of misinformation.

The statement, released by the Public Affairs Department of the SPF on Friday, was shared on social media by the official handle of the High Commission of Singapore in India.

According to the SPF, preliminary investigations do not suggest foul play in Garg’s death, which remains under examination in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010.

The police confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is still in progress, with findings expected to be submitted to the State Coroner within the next few months.

“The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of speculation and false information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg’s death,” the statement read.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play.”

The SPF added that upon completion of the investigation, the findings will be reviewed by the State Coroner, who will decide whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI) to establish the cause and circumstances of Garg’s death.

The Coroner’s Inquiry, if held, will be led by a judicial officer and the results will be made public upon conclusion.

The statement also revealed that on October 1, 2025, the SPF had shared the autopsy report and preliminary findings with the High Commission of India in Singapore, following a formal request.

“The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time,” the statement read.

“We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information.”

The SPF’s clarification comes amid widespread public interest and online discussions surrounding the singer’s sudden death in Singapore last month.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated artists, passed away under circumstances that prompted an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe in Assam and calls for transparency from fans and civil groups.

Authorities in both India and Singapore have maintained that official findings will be made public after due legal processes are completed. For now, the SPF has reiterated that the case remains open and urged restraint as investigations continue.