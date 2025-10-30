Katy Perry Turns Up The Heat In Hot Red Backless Dress For Her 41st Birthday In Paris: See Pics

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 30, 2025
American singer Katy Perry rang in her 41st birthday in none other than Paris, proving she knows exactly how to celebrate in style
Sharing pictures from her birthday bash on Instagram, she cheekily wrote, “Level 41 🫦♥️"
For her birthday soirée, Katy chose a fiery red floor-length gown with a open-back design that dipped all the way to her lower spine, tied delicately at the waist
The chic and sultry ensemble also featured a figure-hugging silhouette and a daring thigh-high slit
The singer kept her accessories minimal yet stunning with a pair of statement silver teardrop earrings and black mesh pumps
Her makeup was equally dreamy, with a matte skin, softly blushed cheeks, painted eyelids and nude lips
She rounded off her birthday look with a sleek, pushed-back hair bun, exuding effortless glam with a hint of retro charm
