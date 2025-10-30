Katy Perry Turns Up The Heat In Hot Red Backless Dress For Her 41st Birthday In Paris: See Pics

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 30, 2025

American singer Katy Perry rang in her 41st birthday in none other than Paris, proving she knows exactly how to celebrate in style

Sharing pictures from her birthday bash on Instagram, she cheekily wrote, “Level 41 🫦♥️"

For her birthday soirée, Katy chose a fiery red floor-length gown with a open-back design that dipped all the way to her lower spine, tied delicately at the waist

The chic and sultry ensemble also featured a figure-hugging silhouette and a daring thigh-high slit

The singer kept her accessories minimal yet stunning with a pair of statement silver teardrop earrings and black mesh pumps

Her makeup was equally dreamy, with a matte skin, softly blushed cheeks, painted eyelids and nude lips

She rounded off her birthday look with a sleek, pushed-back hair bun, exuding effortless glam with a hint of retro charm

Thanks For Reading!

Sonam's Marilyn Monroe Moment To Janhvi's Morticia Addams Goth: Bollywood Celebrity Halloween...
Find out More