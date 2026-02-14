 Cooking Up A Storm With Ayesha Khan, Says, 'Eat What You Want, But Watch The Quantity'
Cooking Up A Storm With Ayesha Khan, Says, 'Eat What You Want, But Watch The Quantity'

In this fortnightly column, we offer you an exclusive pass to the kitchen of one of your favourite celebrities and get the stars to reveal one secret recipe from their family cookbook

Anita Raheja Updated: Saturday, February 14, 2026, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Ayesha Khan | Photo: Instagram_@ayeshaakhan_official

With her shararat-full number in the blockbuster Dhurandhar, suddenly the svelte Ayesha Khan became the cynosure of all eyes. Ayesha sighs, “Appearance is a favourite topic for Indians. Everyone keeps telling you how you should look. There are days when I feel guilty about eating because I feel that I might gain weight. It has taken me time to come to terms with my body, and the journey has been beautiful.”

My dietary preference and my favourite dishes: I am a non-vegetarian; I love Yakhni Pulao. My favourite vegetarian dish is dal khichdi.

First thing I have when I wake up: Bullet coffee.

My go-to breakfast: Nuts and fruits every day.

My lunch comprises: Roti/rice, sabzi, chicken, salad, sautéed veggies, and pickle.

In the evening, when I am on a diet: I snack on fruits/seeds/protein shake.

My dinner is: The same as lunch, just different vegetables.

My favourite desserts: I don’t have a sweet tooth, but sometimes I enjoy rasmalai.

My fitness regime: I keep alternating between dance, Pilates, and sports.

My favourite restaurants: Bhaap re Bhaap is my ideal stop for healthy snacking. My recent favourite is also Grandmama’s Cafe.

My favourite cuisine is: Indian.

Foods I consciously have and avoid: I try to keep a healthy balance of fibre and protein. I try avoiding junk food as much as possible.

I feel guilty after eating: I think almost everything.

My signature dish: Chicken curry and tamatar bharta (a Bihari delicacy).

Favourite cooks in my family and they make the best: My mom and dad. Mom cooks amazing Yakhni Pulao, chicken curry, prawns, shahi tukda — everything. My dad cooks amazing gobi matar and mutton.

My childhood memories of food are: When I was a kid, I would survive primarily on Parle-G biscuits and homemade bhel puri.

My idea of a romantic meal: Being at home, cooking for each other, and eating from plates placed on the floor. I would prefer a homemade meal.

Weirdest combination of food I have had: I have tried sugarcane juice and milk, and I absolutely love it.

Food-related memories during Bigg Boss: I had cooked gajar halwa for everyone with the limited resources I had, and everyone absolutely loved it.

Tip for readers: Eat what you want, but watch the quantity. Try eating clean at least four times a week. Don’t force your body to do things; rather, help it reach the goal you want. Remember, the goal is to be healthy and not to match beauty standards.

My favourite recipe: The easiest recipe that you can try to make is a nice home made khichdi.

Recipe of home made Khichdi

Recipe of home made Khichdi | Photo: Representative image

Recipe of home made Khichdi

Ingredients:

1 cup rice

1/2 cup moong dal

1 cup mixed veggies

1 teaspoon ghee

Salt to taste

Water (as needed)

Method:

Wash the rice and dal. Soak them for 30 minutes. In a cooker, put the rice, dal, and veggies. Add sufficient water and pressure cook for 3 to 4 whistles. Add ghee and salt. Mix well. Serve hot.

Tip: You can add a squeeze of lemon for extra flavour.



