Cooking Up A Storm With Ayesha Khan, Says, 'Eat What You Want, But Watch The Quantity'

With her shararat-full number in the blockbuster Dhurandhar, suddenly the svelte Ayesha Khan became the cynosure of all eyes. Ayesha sighs, “Appearance is a favourite topic for Indians. Everyone keeps telling you how you should look. There are days when I feel guilty about eating because I feel that I might gain weight. It has taken me time to come to terms with my body, and the journey has been beautiful.”
My dietary preference and my favourite dishes: I am a non-vegetarian; I love Yakhni Pulao. My favourite vegetarian dish is dal khichdi.
First thing I have when I wake up: Bullet coffee.
My go-to breakfast: Nuts and fruits every day.
My lunch comprises: Roti/rice, sabzi, chicken, salad, sautéed veggies, and pickle.
In the evening, when I am on a diet: I snack on fruits/seeds/protein shake.
My dinner is: The same as lunch, just different vegetables.
My favourite desserts: I don’t have a sweet tooth, but sometimes I enjoy rasmalai.
My fitness regime: I keep alternating between dance, Pilates, and sports.
My favourite restaurants: Bhaap re Bhaap is my ideal stop for healthy snacking. My recent favourite is also Grandmama’s Cafe.
My favourite cuisine is: Indian.
Foods I consciously have and avoid: I try to keep a healthy balance of fibre and protein. I try avoiding junk food as much as possible.
I feel guilty after eating: I think almost everything.
My signature dish: Chicken curry and tamatar bharta (a Bihari delicacy).
Favourite cooks in my family and they make the best: My mom and dad. Mom cooks amazing Yakhni Pulao, chicken curry, prawns, shahi tukda — everything. My dad cooks amazing gobi matar and mutton.
My childhood memories of food are: When I was a kid, I would survive primarily on Parle-G biscuits and homemade bhel puri.
My idea of a romantic meal: Being at home, cooking for each other, and eating from plates placed on the floor. I would prefer a homemade meal.
Weirdest combination of food I have had: I have tried sugarcane juice and milk, and I absolutely love it.
Food-related memories during Bigg Boss: I had cooked gajar halwa for everyone with the limited resources I had, and everyone absolutely loved it.
Tip for readers: Eat what you want, but watch the quantity. Try eating clean at least four times a week. Don’t force your body to do things; rather, help it reach the goal you want. Remember, the goal is to be healthy and not to match beauty standards.
My favourite recipe: The easiest recipe that you can try to make is a nice home made khichdi.
Recipe of home made Khichdi | Photo: Representative image
Recipe of home made Khichdi
Ingredients:
1 cup rice
1/2 cup moong dal
1 cup mixed veggies
1 teaspoon ghee
Salt to taste
Water (as needed)
Method:
Wash the rice and dal. Soak them for 30 minutes. In a cooker, put the rice, dal, and veggies. Add sufficient water and pressure cook for 3 to 4 whistles. Add ghee and salt. Mix well. Serve hot.
Tip: You can add a squeeze of lemon for extra flavour.