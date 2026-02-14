Cooking Up A Storm With Ayesha Khan, Says, 'Eat What You Want, But Watch The Quantity'

Ayesha Khan | Photo: Instagram_@ayeshaakhan_official

With her shararat-full number in the blockbuster Dhurandhar, suddenly the svelte Ayesha Khan became the cynosure of all eyes. Ayesha sighs, “Appearance is a favourite topic for Indians. Everyone keeps telling you how you should look. There are days when I feel guilty about eating because I feel that I might gain weight. It has taken me time to come to terms with my body, and the journey has been beautiful.”

My dietary preference and my favourite dishes: I am a non-vegetarian; I love Yakhni Pulao. My favourite vegetarian dish is dal khichdi.

First thing I have when I wake up: Bullet coffee.

My go-to breakfast: Nuts and fruits every day.

My lunch comprises: Roti/rice, sabzi, chicken, salad, sautéed veggies, and pickle.

In the evening, when I am on a diet: I snack on fruits/seeds/protein shake.

My dinner is: The same as lunch, just different vegetables.

My favourite desserts: I don’t have a sweet tooth, but sometimes I enjoy rasmalai.

My fitness regime: I keep alternating between dance, Pilates, and sports.

My favourite restaurants: Bhaap re Bhaap is my ideal stop for healthy snacking. My recent favourite is also Grandmama’s Cafe.

My favourite cuisine is: Indian.

Foods I consciously have and avoid: I try to keep a healthy balance of fibre and protein. I try avoiding junk food as much as possible.

I feel guilty after eating: I think almost everything.

My signature dish: Chicken curry and tamatar bharta (a Bihari delicacy).

Favourite cooks in my family and they make the best: My mom and dad. Mom cooks amazing Yakhni Pulao, chicken curry, prawns, shahi tukda — everything. My dad cooks amazing gobi matar and mutton.

My childhood memories of food are: When I was a kid, I would survive primarily on Parle-G biscuits and homemade bhel puri.

My idea of a romantic meal: Being at home, cooking for each other, and eating from plates placed on the floor. I would prefer a homemade meal.

Weirdest combination of food I have had: I have tried sugarcane juice and milk, and I absolutely love it.

Food-related memories during Bigg Boss: I had cooked gajar halwa for everyone with the limited resources I had, and everyone absolutely loved it.

Tip for readers: Eat what you want, but watch the quantity. Try eating clean at least four times a week. Don’t force your body to do things; rather, help it reach the goal you want. Remember, the goal is to be healthy and not to match beauty standards.

My favourite recipe: The easiest recipe that you can try to make is a nice home made khichdi.

Recipe of home made Khichdi | Photo: Representative image

Recipe of home made Khichdi

Ingredients:

1 cup rice

1/2 cup moong dal

1 cup mixed veggies

1 teaspoon ghee

Salt to taste

Water (as needed)

Method:

Wash the rice and dal. Soak them for 30 minutes. In a cooker, put the rice, dal, and veggies. Add sufficient water and pressure cook for 3 to 4 whistles. Add ghee and salt. Mix well. Serve hot.

Tip: You can add a squeeze of lemon for extra flavour.