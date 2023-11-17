Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, And Others To Commence Welcome 3 Shoot In Abu Dhabi |

Welcome To The Jungle, a Welcome film 3rd franchise is not just a movie; it's a cinematic revolution! The franchise is known to deliver Family entertainers and encourage families to come together, share laughter, and create lasting memories at the cinema. The film remains committed to catering to diverse audiences, from children to grandparents, ensuring that everyone can enjoy it together.

Welcome To The Jungle is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz Nadiadwala and Directed by Ahmed Khan. The film is currently in pre-production and is slated for a grand theatrical release on 20th December 2024. The makers are set to continue the legacy of laughter and entertainment that the Welcome franchise is known for.

The Free Press Journal has learned that the cast of Welcome To The Jungle will head to UAE for the shoot. The production will head to Abu Dhabi next month to shoot the first schedule of Welcome To The Jungle that will go for a month. Producer Firoz has guts to take this kind of a huge cast and shoot over there which is going to be an expensive job. It’s going to be a laugh riot every second. The audiences will leave the theatre in a jovial mood,” source tells.

The cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and Vrihi Kodvara.