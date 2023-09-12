Nana Patekar On NOT Being A Part Of Welcome 3: 'Unko Lagta Hai Hum Purane Ho Gaye' (WATCH)

Actor Nana Patekar, who is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film The Vaccine War, recently reacted to not being a part of Welcome 3 (Welcome To The Jungle). The official announcement video of the Akshay Kumar-starrer was shared by the makers a couple of days back and Nana Patekar was missing from it.

Soon after the video was shared, netizens expressed their disappointment over Nana Patekar's absence from the film as he is one of the most loved characters of the Welcome franchise.

Reacting to not being a part of the film, Nana Patekar shared, "Unko lagta hai hum purane ho gaye, isliye shayad unhone nahi liya. Inko lagta hai (pointing towards The Vaccine War director Vivek Agnihotri) hum abhi purane nahi hue, isliye inhone le liya. It's simple."

The actor added, "Industry never shuts for anyone. If you want to do good work, people will approach you. I feel this is my first and last chance, utni hi jaan daalni chahiye usme. So everyone gets work, it only depends on you whether you want to do it or not."

It may be noted that Nana Patekar played the role of Uday Shetty in Welcome and Welcome Back.

Meanwhile, Nana Patekar will be headlining Vivek Agnihotri's upcoming film The Vaccine War. The trailer of the film was officially unveiled by the makers on Tuesday. The film revolves around India's contributions to the race to produce a Covid-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Sapthami Gowda, Pallavi Joshi, Raima Sen, Nivedita Bhattacharya and others. It is all set to hit the big screens on September 28, 2023.

Meanwhile, Welcome 3 also stars Suniel Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani among others.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is currently in pre-production and is scheduled to release on December 20, 2024.

