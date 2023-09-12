 The Vaccine War Trailer: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi Battle Against COVID-19 (WATCH)
The Vaccine War Trailer: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi Battle Against COVID-19 (WATCH)

The Vaccine War is slated to release on 28 September 2023.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 12, 2023, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
The Vaccine War Trailer: Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi Battle Against COVID-19 (WATCH) | Photo Via Instagram

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's highly anticipated film 'The Vaccine War' has been eagerly awaited by the audience. In the trailer, the makers gave an insight into India's remarkable victory in preparing the best vaccine for the world to save them from the hazardous COVID-19 pandemic. 

Now, finally, the much-awaited trailer of 'The Vaccine War', has been finally unviled. Sharing the trailer, Vivek Agnihotri wrote on his social media, "PRESENTING: The trailer of your film #TheVaccineWar. Film releases on 28th Sept 2023. Pl bless us. Thanks."

article-image

The trailer of The Vaccine War' talks about the struggle of Indian scientists behind the development of vaccines and also unfolds many stories that went behind the curtains.

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has left no stone unturned to promote the film in every corner of the world. Besides the screening abroad, the pioneer filmmaker launched the first song, 'Shristhi se Pehele', at Times Square.

Recently, the makers kicked off the promotions of the film by arranging a special screening in the United States, where the film was presented with a standing ovation. 

article-image

'The Vaccine War' stars Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pallavi Joshi as lead characters. Produced by Pallavi Joshi and I Am Buddha, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. It is slated to release on September 28, 2023.

article-image

