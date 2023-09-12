Vivek Agnihotri, Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi Launch The Vaccine War Trailer In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2023
After the success of The Kashmir Files, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is back with his next titled The Vaccine War
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The Vaccine War stars Agnihotri's wife, actress Pallavi Joshi in a key role
Photo by Varinder Chawla
It also marks veteran actor Nana Patekar's comeback in Hindi films, years after he was accused of sexual harassment
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi twinned in black as they arrived for the trailer launch
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Kannada actress Sapthami Gowda, who plays a pivotal role in The Vaccine War, also marked her attendance
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The entire team of The Vaccine War posed together for the cameras at the event
Photo by Varinder Chawla
The Vaccine War is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 28, 2023
Photo by Varinder Chawla
Thanks For Reading!