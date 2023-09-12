Vivek Agnihotri, Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi Launch The Vaccine War Trailer In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2023

After the success of The Kashmir Files, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is back with his next titled The Vaccine War

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The Vaccine War stars Agnihotri's wife, actress Pallavi Joshi in a key role

Photo by Varinder Chawla

It also marks veteran actor Nana Patekar's comeback in Hindi films, years after he was accused of sexual harassment

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi twinned in black as they arrived for the trailer launch

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Kannada actress Sapthami Gowda, who plays a pivotal role in The Vaccine War, also marked her attendance

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The entire team of The Vaccine War posed together for the cameras at the event

Photo by Varinder Chawla

The Vaccine War is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 28, 2023

Photo by Varinder Chawla

