Glimpses Of Neha Kakkar's Lavish Business Class Travel

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2023

Singer Neha Kakkar recently jetted off to Dubai and she shared glimpses of her commute on social media

The singer clicked a number of selfies while being seated in the business class of her flight

Neha also munched on to some snacks mid-air in her luxurious business class compartment

Neha took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of pictures while she lounged in the business class

The actress also got goofy while clicking some selfies in the plane

She enjoyed some coffee and entertainment on the go as she flied to Dubai

She also took some much needed rest before diving straight into work in Dubai

Thanks For Reading!

MIH 2 Bash: Radhika Apte, Mona Singh, Others Party Hard With Zoya Akhtar In Mumbai
Find out More