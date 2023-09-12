MIH 2 Bash: Radhika Apte, Mona Singh, Others Party Hard With Zoya Akhtar In Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 12, 2023

The star cast of Made In Heaven 2 came together at Zoya Akhtar's residence on Monday night and partied hard after the show's success

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Radhika Apte, who is seldom seen at B-Town parties, made a rare appearance, and she was accompanied by actress Sheena Khalid

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Real-life couple Samir Soni and Neelam, who played lovers in Made In Heaven 2, were all smiles at the success bash

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Mona Singh, who won hearts as Mrs Bulbul Jauhari, marked her attendance at the Akhtar residence

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Bhavana Panday, who is quite close to the Akhtars, was also seen arriving with a friend

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Pulkit Samrat, who plays the superstar Sarfaraz in Made In Heaven 2, opted for a classic white shirt-blue jeans look

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Though Ishaan Khatter was not a part of Made In Heaven 2, his presence at the party sparked speculations that he might be seen in the next season of the hit show

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who has been credited for designing some of the most beautiful outfits on the show, made a dapper appearance

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor arrived hand-in-hand for the party

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Actress Sarah Jane Dias posed for the paparazzi as she arrived at the success bash looking chic as ever

Photo by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet Kiss & Cuddle At US Open Final
Find out More