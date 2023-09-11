Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet Kiss & Cuddle At US Open Final

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2023

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and actor Timothee Chalamet are dating and they are not hiding their romance anymore

Recently, the new couple was spotted canoodling at the US Open match. Several pictures and videos of Kylie and Timothee's PDA have surfaced on social media

Kylie and Timothee were spotted twinning in black outfits. While Kylie completed her look with black sunglasses, the Dune actor was seen wearing a cap

They shared kisses and cuddles in the VIP booth at the US Open

Earlier, they were caught kissing during Beyonce's concert in Los Angeles. In fact, it marked the first public outing of the couple

So far, neither Kylie nor Timothee has publicly or officially commented on their romance

They were rumoured to be broken up last month, however, the speculations were quick to get debunked

Timothee was previously linked with model-influencer Sarah Talabi. On the other hand, Kylie broke up with Travis Scott in 2019

26-year-old Kylie is a mother of two. She welcomed a daughter with Travis in 2018. Their son was born in 2022

