Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet Kiss & Cuddle At US Open Final

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 11, 2023
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner and actor Timothee Chalamet are dating and they are not hiding their romance anymore
Recently, the new couple was spotted canoodling at the US Open match. Several pictures and videos of Kylie and Timothee's PDA have surfaced on social media
Kylie and Timothee were spotted twinning in black outfits. While Kylie completed her look with black sunglasses, the Dune actor was seen wearing a cap
They shared kisses and cuddles in the VIP booth at the US Open
Earlier, they were caught kissing during Beyonce's concert in Los Angeles. In fact, it marked the first public outing of the couple
So far, neither Kylie nor Timothee has publicly or officially commented on their romance
They were rumoured to be broken up last month, however, the speculations were quick to get debunked
Timothee was previously linked with model-influencer Sarah Talabi. On the other hand, Kylie broke up with Travis Scott in 2019
26-year-old Kylie is a mother of two. She welcomed a daughter with Travis in 2018. Their son was born in 2022
