FWICE Asks Akshay Kumar & Other Actors Not To Shoot For Welcome 3 Until Producer Firoz Nadiadwala Clears ₹2 Crore Dues

A still from Welcome To The Jungle's announcement video | YouTube

Akshay Kumar's movie Welcome To The Jungle (Welcome 3) has landed into controversy just a couple of days after it was officially announced by the makers. Reportedly, producer Firoz Nadiadwala has not cleared the pending dues of technicians of Welcome 2.

According to a report in ETimes, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has asked the actors of the film not to shoot unless the producer clears the pending dues of Rs 2 crore.

The film industry worker's union also appealed to Viacom 18 CEO Jyoti Deshpande and actor-technicians to act upon Nadiadwala to pay the balance amount of filmmaker Anees Bazmee, whose cheques have reportedly bounced.

The report further stated that three years back, a non cooperation was issued against Firoz Nadiadwala by the FWICE.

The President of FWICE reportedly mentioned that Firoz Nadiadwala had paid the technicians of Welcome 2 and the amount was about Rs 4 crore in 2015 which was later reduced to Rs 2 crore. However, the producer stopped payment of the cheque after it was deposited by FWICE. He also added that they will not allow him to begin work on Welcome To The Jungle.

On September 9, Akshay Kumar celebrates his 56th birthday and shared a video to announced the comedy film. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani among others.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film is currently in pre-production and is slated for a theatrical release on December 20, 2024. It is the third movie of Welcome franchise.