REVEALED! Anil Kapoor’s Exit From Welcome 3 Has A Shocking Reason

While the third instalment of Welcome franchise is all set to return, the anticipated comeback of Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in the film has been thwarted. Fans who eagerly awaited their reprisal of the iconic Majnu-Uday duo in ‘Welcome 3’ were left disheartened.

Initial reports attributed their exit to monetary disputes; however, the truth has emerged, and it's far more shocking.

TRUTH BEHIND ANIL KAPOOR EXITING WELCOME 3

Sources closely associated with the film's production have disclosed to ETimes that Anil Kapoor's decision was rooted in the unprofessional conduct of Firoz Nadiadwala during the making of ‘Welcome 2’.

Allegations of mismanagement, delayed payments, and failure to process TDS payments snowballed into financial setbacks for not just Kapoor but the entire crew. Nana Patekar also found himself clashing with Nadiadwala due to his unprofessional demeanor.

WELCOME 3 LATEST CAST DETAILS

To fill these unexpected voids, the dynamic duo of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi have been roped in. However, they won't be stepping into the shoes of Uday and Majnu. Instead, their collaboration will materialize in "Welcome To The Jungle," featuring distinct characters with fresh monikers.

Adding to the buzz, the long-lost on-screen chemistry between Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon might rekindle after 19 years, heightening the film's appeal. Additionally, the film will witness Akshay reuniting with Suniel Shetty, rekindling the magic of their successful collaborations over the years.

The film's stellar cast now boasts Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, along with Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles.

While the casting coup is yet to be officially confirmed, producer Firoz A Nadiadwala has sealed the festive season of 2024 for the grand unveiling of the third installment in the much-loved Welcome franchise.

