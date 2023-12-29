Akshay Kumar Trolls Wife Twinkle Khanna & Calls Her 'Hulk' On Birthday; Check Out Hilarious Video

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar shared a hilarious video to wish his wife, former actress and author Twinkle Khanna, on her birthday. Twinkle turned 50 on Friday (December 29) and she has been receiving sweet messages and birthday wishes from her fans and followers on social media. Taking to his official Instagram account, Akshay shared an unseen video of Twinkle and trolled her. He also called her 'my Hulk' in the caption of his post.

The video begins with a beautiful photo of Twinkle in which she is seen wearing a white off-shoulder dress, posing against a beautiful backdrop. "Who I thought I married," read the caption. However, the video then showed the text "Who I actually married," followed by a super hilarious clip of Twinkle in which she is seen posing in front of a huge Hulk idol.

"Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina," Akshay captioned his post.

On her birthday, Twinkle also shared a video in which she and Akshay are seen sea diving were they were surrounded with sea turtle and fish.

"On my 50th birthday, my eyes and heart are still filled with wonder when I look at the world around me and at my family. People may cite great philosophers, but I follow Dory from Finding Nemo, where, no matter what life brings, she says, ‘Just keep swimming.’ May the adventures never cease," she captioned the post.

Twinkle and Akshay are quite active on social media and and they often share glimpses of their special moments with fans and followers. Twinkle made her acting debut with the film 'Barsaat' in 1995. She quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films like Mela, Baadshah, International Khiladi, Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Dil Tera Deewana, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai and others.

Twinkle ventured into writing in 2015. She has four books to her credit -- 'Mrs Funnybones: She's just like You and a lot like Me', 'The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad', 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving' and 'Welcome To Paradise'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay was last seen in the drama film Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. He will next be seen in the Hindi remake of the Tamil drama 'Soorarai Pottru' and Welcome To The Jungle.

The actor also has an action thriller film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan alongside Tiger Shroff and a comedy film Housefull 5 in his kitty.