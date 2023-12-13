 Akshay Kumar Treats Fans With BTS Video From Welcome 3 Shoot, Says 'Absolute Madness Of Masti Begins' (WATCH)
Akshay Kumar can be seen shooting with co-stars, including Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Krushna Abhishek, and others

Ria SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who commenced the shoot of his much-awaited film Welcome To The Jungle, has shared a hilarious behind-the-scenes video with his fans on Instagram on Wednesday (December 13). In the clip, Akshay can be seen shooting with co-stars, including Arshad Warsi, Lara Dutta, Disha Patani, Krushna Abhishek, and others.

In the video, all the actors are seen wearing matching outfits. Akshay and Arshad are seen walking on an elevated platform whereas Disha, Paresh Rawal, Shreyas Talpade and others are seen trying to climb.

"Absolute madness of masti begins as we start the shoot of #WelcomeToTheJungle. Will need your wishes for this rollercoaster full of all things fun and crazy :) #Welcome3," Akshay captioned his post.

Welcome To The Jungle, third film in the Welcome film franchise, was announced by Akshay earlier this year on his birthday. In November 2023, it was reported that the makers and actors will begin the shoot of the film in Abu Dhabi.

Welcome To The Jungle is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Firoz Nadiadwala. It is being directed by Ahmed Khan. It is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 20, 2024.

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Vrihi Kodvara.

