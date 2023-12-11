Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff & Disha Patani Play Friendly Volleyball Game With Bengal Warriors (WATCH)

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar gave his fans a sneak peek into his off-screen adventures as he recently attended a Pro Kabaddi League event. On his official Instagram account, Akshay shared a fun-filled video featuring Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, showcasing their camaraderie. The video shows them participating in a friendly game of volleyball with the players of Bengal Warriors, the team of Pro Kabaddi League.

In the video, Akshay is spotted wearing a blue jersey. While Disha is seen in comfy shorts and a t-shirt, Tiger is shirtless.

"Just before the beginning of the Pro Kabaddi League, got a chance to play a friendly game of volleyball with my @bengal.warriors. Glad to see you guys shining in the league so far. Proud of #AamarWarriors," Akshay captioned his post.

He added in the caption, "And it was double the fun when @tigerjackieshroff and @dishapatani joined in!! Guess karo hum jeete ya nahi?"

As Akshay displayed his skills on the volleyball court, fans flooded the comments section with heart emojis. Some users also praised the actors' fitness in the comments section.

Akshay, also known as the 'Khiladi' of Bollywood is a true sports enthusiast and he often shares videos and pictures that show him engaging in various games. In August 2023, a video had gone viral in which Akshay was spotted playing volleyball with Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay will be seen with Disha for the first time on screen in Welcome To The Jungle. On the other hand, he will be seen with Tiger in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.