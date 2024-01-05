Netizens Revisit Kangana Ranaut's 'Cockroach' Comment For Vikrant Massey, Following Her Public Praise Over His 12th Fail Act

On Thursday evening, National Award-winning actor Kangana Ranaut heaped praises on 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey for his stupendous performance in the Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directorial. Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress had written, "What a terrific film. Coming from Hindi medium myself belonging to a rural village and being a general caste student for entry tests without reservations in my school years, I was weeping throughout the film, ufff never cried so much in a flight, my co-passengers were stealing concerned glances at me, I am embarrassed." She continued saying, "Vidhu sir has won my heart all over again, Vikrant Massey is beyond amazing!! In his coming years he might just fill the void Irfan Khan saab left behind...salutations to your talent dear one."

Below is a snapshot of her stories,

While some netizens duly appreciated her for her public praise for the very talented actor, others were quick to recollect a past episode, where the Tejas actress has called the Mirzapur actor 'cockroach'.

For the uninitiated, Vikrant had left a comment in jest under his Ginny Weds Sunny co-star Yami Gautam's wedding ritual photo, back in June 2021, when the pretty actress tied the knot with Uri: The Surgical Strike filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

In the said post, Yami was beaming as she flaunted her wedding chooras, wearing a red saree. Comparing her to the likes of self-styled godwoman Radhe Maa, Vikrant had commented saying, "Pure & Pious like Radhe Maa" followed by the adulation emoji. While his comment meant no offense, Kangana made a huge deal about it by responding to it in a manner that was outright condescending and disrespectful.

She said, "Kahan se nikla yeh cockroach... lao meri chappal", which translates to: "Where did this cockroach come from... get my slippers"

While the comments have been hidden or deleted, below are some of the fan reactions that are now pouring over X (formerly known as Twitter) in favour and against the actress' views

What's interesting to note is that both Vikrant's 12th Fail and Kangana's last film Tejas released on the same weekend i.e October 27. While 12th Fail went on to do a lifetime business of over ₹60 crores, having been made on a budget of ₹20 crores, Tejas, made at ₹70 crores, tanked at the box-office with the film barely making ₹6 crores in its overall earnings.