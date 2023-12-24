Parineeti Chopra Felt 'Bad' After Getting Replaced In Animal, Says Sandeep Reddy Vanga: 'Didn’t See Geetanjali In Her' | Photo Via Instagram

A few days ago, Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, was released, and it created a stir at the box office. However, earlier Parineeti was roped in to play Geetanjali (Mandanna's role); now, director of Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga has opened up about replacing Chopra with Rashmika.

During a conversation with Komal Nahta, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said that he could not see Getanjali in Parineeti. "It's my fault. (I told her to forgive me.) I signed her (Parineeti) one and a half years before the shoot, and for some reason, I didn’t see Geetanjali in her. Some things are not meant to be," said the filmmaker.

Further, Sandeep said that he does not believe in auditions and usually goes with his instinct. He added that from day one he has liked Parineeti's acting. He wanted to cast her as Preeti in Kabir Singh, which was later played by Kiara Advani.

The filmmaker said that Parineeti felt bad after she was rejected. "I told her, ‘Sorry, nothing is bigger than the film. So I’m taking this decision and going ahead with another artist.’ She felt bad but she understood why I was saying that,” added Sandeep Reddy Vanga.