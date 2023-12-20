Sandeep Reddy Vanga Calls Critics 'Illiterate' For Negative Reviews Of Animal: 'Don't Have Guts To Talk Face-To-Face' (WATCH)

Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is currently enjoying the success of Animal, has reacting to film critics bashing the film. The Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri-starrer has received polarised reactions from the critics as well as the audience. While some praised the performances of the lead actors, the action sequences and music of the film, other called out the director for glorifying violence and misogyny.

In one of his latest interviews, Vanga lashed out at the critics and stated that they have 'no sense' of reviewing a film. A video of his conversation with a film journalist has been doing the rounds on social media in which the director is heard saying, "You think because of Rajeev Masand, Anupama Chopra and that Tyagi girl's (Suchitra Tyagi) review I got the first day opening? It's because of the craft, nobody speaks about the craft or the sound and design because they are literally illiterate and uneducated when it comes to films."

"They have no sense to criticise a film or review a film. They only see the sensitive part of the film and speak. If at all you want to sit with them and talk face-to-face, they don't have the guts," Vanga added.

Animal revolves around a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. Directed by Vanga, the film hit the big screens on December 1 and has already earned over Rs 835 crore gross worldwide.

The film has been accused of celebrating toxic masculinity. In fact, Vanga was in news earlier for similar accusations for his Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, starring Vijay Deverakonda, and its Hindi remake, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh.