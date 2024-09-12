Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Surrenders In Court In Violation Of Poll Code Of Conduct Case; Visuals Surface

Bhojpuri singer-actor and politician Pawan Singh surrendered before the Bikramganj court on Thursday after six cases were registered against him for violation of code of conduct during the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year. Singh was an independent candidate from the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar.

Videos of Singh reaching the Bikramganj court amid tight security have now gone viral online.

For those unversed, during the election campaigning in April, Singh had organised a roadshow in the Karakat constituency in which over 100 vehicles accompanied him, including over 50 SUVs and 35-40 two-wheelers.

Bikramganj sub-divisional magistrate Anil Basak had later said that the administration had permitted only five four wheelers to ply as part of the roadshow.

Reportedly, an SUV with a hooter mounted on it was also used during the roadshow, which was in strict violation of the Model Code Of Conduct.

Several cases under the various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Representation of People Act, 1951 have been registered against Singh and his supporters Ambuj Kumar Singh and Bhupendra Kumar Singh at Karakat, Bikramganj, Sanjhauli, Rajpur and Akorhi Gola police stations.

Meanwhile, Singh had lost the Lok Sabha elections by a huge margin in the Karakat constituency against CPIM leader Raja Ram Singh.

On the film front, Pawan Singh recently kicked up a storm at in Bollywood with his song, Aayi Nai, in the film Stree 2. The film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has become one of the highest grossing films of the year, and Singh's peppy track, Aayi Nai, has become a rage among the masses.