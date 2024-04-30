Viral VIDEO Claims Pawan Singh's Over-Enthusiastic Fan Broke The Windshield Of Bhojpuri Superstar's Car While Taking Selfie In Bihar

Pawan Singh reacts after noticing that his car's windshield was damaged following selfie by the fan | X

Bhojpuri superstar Pawan Singh is contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections as an independent candidate from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat in Bihar. The actor has been holding roadshows as part of his campaigning to connect with the people. However, an over-enthusiastic fan ended up breaking the windshield of the actor's car after he got atop the vehicle to click a selfie with the actor and the aspiring politician. Though it is certain that the video is from Bihar and from Pawan Singh's election campaigning, the exact location where the incident took place is not known and FPJ does not vouch for the veracity of the claim made that the fan broke the car's windshield.

A video making rounds on social media platform X shows a fan hurriedly getting atop the car to click a selfie with Pawan Singh. However, in this eagerness to get close to the actor, the fan ends up breaking the windshield of Pawan Singh's luxury car, claims the viral video.

The video shows how the fan refused to leave even after clicking the selfie. Bhojpuri actor and singer Pawan Singh notices that the damaged windshield of his car was being further impared by the eager fan. However, Pawan Singh only expresses his frustration briefly before he grinned at the incident.

A post on social media platform shared the video with the caption that Pawan Singh was forced to smile at the incident as he knew that expressing any anger would be detrimental to his political ambitions.

"He is smiling as it's election season," read the caption of the post on social media platform.

Pawan Singh was earlier named as a BJP candidate from West Bengal's Asansol seat. However, the BJP after facing flak for fielding Pawan Singh from Asansol dropped him saying that Pawan Singh had taken back his candidature. Later, a visibly upset Pawan Singh announced his decision to contest the Lok Sabha Elections from Karakat seat.