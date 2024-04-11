Bihar Lok Sabha Election: Pawan Singh To Contest From Karakat

Pawan Singh | Facebook

Bhojpuri singer and actor Pawan Singh will contest the Lok Sabha election from the Karakat constituency in Bihar. Singh, who has a large following among Bhojpurispeaking people, made an announcement on X.

He said, “Mata Gurutara Bhumeru means Mata is heavier than land. I had promised my mother that I would contest the election this time. I have decided that I will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Karakat, Bihar. Jai Mata Di.” He has, however, not revealed whether he will contest the election as an Independent or on any partys ticket.

Earlier, BJP gave him a ticket from Asansol, West Bengal, and he even accepted the offer, expressing his respect to the party leadership for it. He featured in its first list of 195 candidates on April 2.

He backed out by saying he would not be able to contest from Asansol due to personal reasons.

Later, Bhojpuri singer and actor taking a U-turn on X on March 13 said, “I will contest election to fulfil the promise made to my society, people, people and mother.

Your blessings and cooperation are expected.” Trinamool Congress had attacked Pawan for his alleged derogatory remarks about Bengali women in some of his songs. Asansol is currently represented by veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha of the Trinamool.

Sinha is seeking re-election from the constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

In Karakat, Pawan will be pitted against former union minister and Rastriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha. RLM is an NDA ally.

From the grand alliance side, CPI(ML) leader Raja Ram Singh is the nominee from Karakat. Votes in Karakat will be cast in the 7th and last phase of election on June 1.