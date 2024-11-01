Chhattisgarh: Congress Demands Action Over Former Clerk’s Suicide, Warns Of Protests

Congress Protest | TRP-6

The Congress party staged a protest at Purani Basti police station, demanding swift action following the alleged suicide of former Collectorate employee Pradeep Upadhyay, who reportedly cited harassment by officials in his suicide note. The note listed specific officers and claimed he was driven to suicide due to intense pressure.

Expressing frustration with the police’s inaction, Congress leaders submitted a memorandum calling for an immediate FIR against those named, warning of further demonstrations if action is not taken within 72 hours.

Former MLA Vikas Upadhyay criticized the BJP-led government, questioning why authorities are not held accountable. “When a common person is implicated in a suicide note, the police act promptly. So why are these officers being protected under the BJP government?” he asked. He stated that Pradeep Upadhyay had approached the Collector previously, but his complaints went unheard, leading him to take his own life.

Congress leaders have announced that if no steps are taken against the named officials within the stipulated time, they will stage daily protests outside the police station, including beating drums to ‘wake up’ the authorities.

Chhattisgarh Karmachari Adhikari Federation (CKAF) Convener Kamal Verma has demanded the State government to take stern action against the officers after clerk Pradeep Upadhyay, who was posted at the Tehsil office Raipur, had raised serious allegations against senior officers.

Pradeep Upadhyay had committed suicide in his house in the state capital. The police found a suicide note near the dead body, in which the deceased employee accused three ADM level officers of torturing him.

Taking the incident seriously, Convener Kamal Verma expressed his condolences to the deceased employee and said that this incident is extremely heart-wrenching. The CKAF is strictly against those officers, who harass the government employees in the name of government work, he added. Verma said that the government employees should not be tortured.