 Chhattisgarh: Congress Demands Action Over Former Clerk’s Suicide, Warns Of Protests
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Congress Demands Action Over Former Clerk’s Suicide, Warns Of Protests

Chhattisgarh: Congress Demands Action Over Former Clerk’s Suicide, Warns Of Protests

Expressing frustration with the police’s inaction, Congress leaders submitted a memorandum calling for an immediate FIR against those named, warning of further demonstrations if action is not taken within 72 hours.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 03:06 AM IST
article-image
Congress Protest | TRP-6

The Congress party staged a protest at Purani Basti police station, demanding swift action following the alleged suicide of former Collectorate employee Pradeep Upadhyay, who reportedly cited harassment by officials in his suicide note. The note listed specific officers and claimed he was driven to suicide due to intense pressure.

Expressing frustration with the police’s inaction, Congress leaders submitted a memorandum calling for an immediate FIR against those named, warning of further demonstrations if action is not taken within 72 hours.

Former MLA Vikas Upadhyay criticized the BJP-led government, questioning why authorities are not held accountable. “When a common person is implicated in a suicide note, the police act promptly. So why are these officers being protected under the BJP government?” he asked. He stated that Pradeep Upadhyay had approached the Collector previously, but his complaints went unheard, leading him to take his own life.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: Congress Calls For Immediate Removal Of Collector And SP Following Clerk's Suicide
article-image

Congress leaders have announced that if no steps are taken against the named officials within the stipulated time, they will stage daily protests outside the police station, including beating drums to ‘wake up’ the authorities.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Family Wins 37-Year-Long Legal Battle For Borivali Flat After Developer’s Delay
Mumbai: Family Wins 37-Year-Long Legal Battle For Borivali Flat After Developer’s Delay
Bombay HC Grants Pre-Arrest Bail To Woman And Alleged Paramour In Abetment To Suicide Case
Bombay HC Grants Pre-Arrest Bail To Woman And Alleged Paramour In Abetment To Suicide Case
Mumbai: BMC Secures NOC For Concretisation Of 504 Roads In Phase 2; Work To Begin Post Elections
Mumbai: BMC Secures NOC For Concretisation Of 504 Roads In Phase 2; Work To Begin Post Elections
Chhattisgarh: Congress Demands Action Over Former Clerk’s Suicide, Warns Of Protests
Chhattisgarh: Congress Demands Action Over Former Clerk’s Suicide, Warns Of Protests

Chhattisgarh Karmachari Adhikari Federation (CKAF) Convener Kamal Verma has demanded the State government to take stern action against the officers after clerk Pradeep Upadhyay, who was posted at the Tehsil office Raipur, had raised serious allegations against senior officers.

Read Also
Diwali 2024 Celebrations: Mumbai University Hosts Diplomats From Over 26 Countries To Promote...
article-image

Pradeep Upadhyay had committed suicide in his house in the state capital. The police found a suicide note near the dead body, in which the deceased employee accused three ADM level officers of torturing him.

Taking the incident seriously, Convener Kamal Verma expressed his condolences to the deceased employee and said that this incident is extremely heart-wrenching. The CKAF is strictly against those officers, who harass the government employees in the name of government work, he added. Verma said that the government employees should not be tortured.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Congress Demands Action Over Former Clerk’s Suicide, Warns Of Protests

Chhattisgarh: Congress Demands Action Over Former Clerk’s Suicide, Warns Of Protests

Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth...

Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth...

Chhattisgarh: AIOS Team Assesses Eye Infections At Raipur’s Ambedkar Hospital After Dantewada...

Chhattisgarh: AIOS Team Assesses Eye Infections At Raipur’s Ambedkar Hospital After Dantewada...

Indian Railways Runs Over 7,000 Special Trains Across Multiple States To Manage Festive Season Rush...

Indian Railways Runs Over 7,000 Special Trains Across Multiple States To Manage Festive Season Rush...

Chhattisgarh: Governor Ramen Deka Launches 4 Mobile Medical Units To Enhance Healthcare In Tribal...

Chhattisgarh: Governor Ramen Deka Launches 4 Mobile Medical Units To Enhance Healthcare In Tribal...