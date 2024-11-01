 Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth Anniversary
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth Anniversary

Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth Anniversary

Chief Minister Sai encouraged citizens to continue contributing to the growth of the state and nation, highlighting unity as a collective responsibility for national advancement.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 03:01 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel |

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai honored the legacy of India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, on his birth anniversary on Thursday at the Bagiya CM office in Jashpur district. Reflecting on Patel's invaluable contributions, the Chief Minister praised him as a figure of patriotism, strong will, and courage, emphasizing his pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle.

Accompanied by MLA Gomti Sai, the Chief Minister noted that Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is observed as National Unity Day in recognition of his dedication to national cohesion and the development of independent India. He underscored that unity is the foundation of a nation’s strength and progress, especially in a diverse country like India, where each region celebrates its unique language, culture, and traditions.

Chief Minister Sai encouraged citizens to continue contributing to the growth of the state and nation, highlighting unity as a collective responsibility for national advancement.

Read Also
Gujarat: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth Anniversary At Statue...
article-image

Legislative Assembly Secretary Mr. Dinesh Sharma led senior officials in a unity oath ceremony in the Central Hall of the Legislative Assembly complex. Thes event, organized by the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, reaffirmed commitment to national unity and harmony.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: BMC Secures NOC For Concretisation Of 504 Roads In Phase 2; Work To Begin Post Elections
Mumbai: BMC Secures NOC For Concretisation Of 504 Roads In Phase 2; Work To Begin Post Elections
Chhattisgarh: Congress Demands Action Over Former Clerk’s Suicide, Warns Of Protests
Chhattisgarh: Congress Demands Action Over Former Clerk’s Suicide, Warns Of Protests
Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth Anniversary
Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth Anniversary
Mumbai: BMC Election Delayed, Leaving Citizens Clueless As Civic Issues Remain Unaddressed Amid Longest Gap In Local Representation
Mumbai: BMC Election Delayed, Leaving Citizens Clueless As Civic Issues Remain Unaddressed Amid Longest Gap In Local Representation

Sharma and senior officials paid homage to the ‘Iron Man of India’ by offering respects at his oil painting displayed in the Central Hall. The tribute recognized Patel's enduring contributions to India's unity and integrity..

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Congress Demands Action Over Former Clerk’s Suicide, Warns Of Protests

Chhattisgarh: Congress Demands Action Over Former Clerk’s Suicide, Warns Of Protests

Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth...

Chhattisgarh: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth...

Chhattisgarh: AIOS Team Assesses Eye Infections At Raipur’s Ambedkar Hospital After Dantewada...

Chhattisgarh: AIOS Team Assesses Eye Infections At Raipur’s Ambedkar Hospital After Dantewada...

Indian Railways Runs Over 7,000 Special Trains Across Multiple States To Manage Festive Season Rush...

Indian Railways Runs Over 7,000 Special Trains Across Multiple States To Manage Festive Season Rush...

Chhattisgarh: Governor Ramen Deka Launches 4 Mobile Medical Units To Enhance Healthcare In Tribal...

Chhattisgarh: Governor Ramen Deka Launches 4 Mobile Medical Units To Enhance Healthcare In Tribal...