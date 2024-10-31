 Gujarat: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth Anniversary At Statue Of Unity, Attends Unity Day Parade (Watch)
Gujarat: PM Modi Pays Tribute To Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel On His 150th Birth Anniversary At Statue Of Unity, Attends Unity Day Parade (Watch)

Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of pre-independent India, helping to establish the Republic of India. He served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950. He passed away on December 15, 1950.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 09:25 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi At Statue Of Unity In Kevadia, Gujarat | ANI

Narmada (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat, on Thursday.

After honouring Patel, the Prime Minister administered the Unity Oath and attended the 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' parade or the Unity Day Parade at the Parade Ground in Kevadia.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 150th birth anniversary, stating that Patel's work continues to inspire future generations.

Tweet Of PM Modi

"My salutations to Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary. Protecting the unity and sovereignty of the nation was the top priority of his life. His personality and work will continue to inspire every generation of the country," PM Modi said on X.

'Wish Everyone A Healthy, Happy, Prosperous Life,' PM Modi Extends Diwali Greetings
'Ancient System Of Medicine Will Continue To Be Useful For Healthy Life,' Says PM Modi On World...
About Ekta Diwas Parade

Ekta Diwas Parade comprises 16 marching contingents from nine states and one UT, four Central Armed Police Forces, NCC and a marching band. Special attractions include a Hell March contingent of the NSG, daredevil show by BSF and CRPF women and men bikers, a show on combination of Indian Martial Arts by BSF, a piped band show by school children and 'Surya Kiran' flypast by Indian Air Force.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as National Unity Day or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on October 31. Since 2014, this day has been marked by 'Run for Unity' events nationwide, which is participated by people from all walks of life.

Who Was Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel?

Born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat, Sardar Patel is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of pre-independent India, helping to establish the Republic of India. He served as the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister from 1947 to 1950. He passed away on December 15, 1950.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

