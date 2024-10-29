'Ancient System Of Medicine Will Continue To Be Useful For Healthy Life,' Says PM Modi On World Ayurveda Day

ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his greetings on the occasion of 'Ayurveda Day' and exuded confidence that the ancient system of medicine will continue to be useful for the healthy life of the entire humanity.

"I wish all my countrymen a very happy Ayurveda Day. This auspicious occasion of Lord Dhanvantari's birth anniversary is associated with the utility and contribution of Ayurveda in our great culture, the importance of which is being acknowledged by the whole world today. I am confident that this ancient system of medicine will continue to be useful for the healthy life of the entire humanity," PM Modi posted on X in Hindi.

On the occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti and 9th Ayurveda Day, PM Modi will also launch, inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects related to the health sector worth around Rs 12,850 crore at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the national capital.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Ayush will organise an event at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in the national capital.

This year's celebration will witness significant participation from startups and industry, positioning Ayurveda at the heart of global health innovation. Leading Ayurveda experts have also expressed their thoughts and hopes for this important event. Ayush professionals are particularly enthusiastic about this year's celebrations surrounding innovation in Ayurveda.

Dr. Manoj Nesari, Advisor to the Ministry of Ayush and Director of the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy (NEIAH) in Shillong, said, "The theme 'Ayurveda Innovation for Global Health' has been specifically chosen to highlight the huge research work done in Ayurveda to establish the scientific relevance of Ayurveda in promotion of health and treatment of various disease conditions.

This also highlights the relevance of Ayurveda for the healthcare of people across the globe, irrespective of their religion, ethnicity, social status and geographical boundaries. The special focus on innovation would attract and inspire our youngsters to indulge in Ayurveda and establish startups. I also see lots of vibration and enthusiasm in the people of North East states and rising acceptance of Ayurveda in all North East states." It is worth noting that the celebration of Ayurveda Day takes place annually on the auspicious occasion of Dhanvantari Jayanti (Dhanteras). Since its inception in 2016, Ayurveda Day has gained global significance.

Ayurveda is perceived as one of the most ancient techniques for treating diseases.