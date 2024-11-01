 Chhattisgarh: AIOS Team Assesses Eye Infections At Raipur’s Ambedkar Hospital After Dantewada Cataract Surgeries
Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 02:50 AM IST
Surgery | Representative Image/ Pexels

A specialized team from the All India Ophthalmological Society (AIOS) visited Ambedkar Hospital to examine the eyes of 17 patients undergoing treatment for infections.

 The team included Dr. Uday Ghaziwala, Chairman of the AIOS Adverse Events Reporting Committee; Dr. Arvind Kumar Morya, National Convenor; and Dr. Prashant Keshao Bawankule, a retina specialist and member of the Academic and Research Committee. Following thorough examinations by the Ophthalmology Department, it was confirmed that patients were receiving appropriate care and required medical and surgical treatments.

Dr. Santosh Sonkar, Medical Superintendent at Dr B R Ambedkar Memorial Medical College Hospital, reported that national retina experts affirmed the quality of care provided, noting it met the standards of top-tier medical institutions. Three patients with severe infections will undergo further surgeries as recommended by the national team, 14 of the 17 affected are expected to regain vision gradually.

The incident originates from Dantewada District Hospital, where 39 patients recently underwent cataract surgeries, 17 of whom have since developed severe infections. The condition of three patients remains critical, and additional infections continue to be reported. A lack of ophthalmologists in Dantewada, following the suspension of Dr. Geeta Netam, has led to increased concern over infection control in the remaining patients.

In response, a team from the National Blindness Control Program has arrived in Raipur to monitor the situation closely. Congress Medical Cell President Rakesh Gupta stated that under national health protocols, such incidents prompt a central team investigation to identify underlying causes and ensure similar cases do not arise in other states. Additional ophthalmology experts from Hyderabad, Surat, and Nagpur are expected to support ongoing care efforts at Mekahara Hospital in Raipur, where all infected patients are currently receiving treatment.

