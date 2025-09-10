Kerala Lottery Result: September 10, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-17 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-17 on Wednesday, September 10, which will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-17 for Wednesday, 10-09-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

DD 781756（THRISSUR）

Agent Name: BALA MURUGAN

Agency No.: R 5985

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

DA 781756 DB 781756

DC 781756 DE 781756

DF 781756 DG 781756

DH 781756 DJ 781756

DK 781756 DL 781756 DM 781756

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

DC 594113（KANNUR）

Agent Name: AKSHARA LOTTERY

Agency No.: C 4824

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

DJ 508838（KATTAPANA）

Agent Name: GEETHA JOSE

Agency No.: Y 4396

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0162 0600 2001 2214 2485 3776 3810 4440 4529 5122 6556 6709 7079 7097 7347 7730 8496 8780 8946 9549

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1276 3033 3638 7516 7931 9950

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0678 0708 0719 1185 1511 1849 1953 2416 2851 3685 4416 4521 4612 4675 5250 5837 6189 6278 6374 6552 6680 7031 7324 7434 7438 7763 8075 8399 8436 8604

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0042 0188 0400 0411 0530 0594 0937 0945 1269 1423 2052 2220 2256 2284 2424 2472 2524 2549 2559 3108 3319 3417 3462 3748 3928 4003 4209 4326 4500 4524 4687 4703 4719 4832 4866 4936 5176 5256 5294 5318 5422 5502 5517 6079 6326 6463 6622 6730 6869 6953 7018 7053 7230 7311 7422 7759 7887 8123 8231 8269 8544 8959 8960 9030 9228 9316 9395 9414 9523 9552 9562 9778 9779 9820 9960 9964

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0031 0070 0154 0304 0538 0623 0877 1093 1291 1320 1424 1666 1712 1720 1742 1991 1994 2017 2023 2077 2085 2110 2377 2517 2541 2826 2842 2922 3028 3090 3333 3411 3481 3659 3699 3767 3797 4013 4185 4251 4329 4470 4560 4686 4749 4763 4820 4903 5008 5293 5372 5414 5510 5521 5563 5620 5833 5903 6007 6064 6295 6354 6401 6611 6630 6751 6942 6951 6995 7035 7086 7143 7160 7358 7522 7678 7850 8002 8048 8187 8212 8286 8474 8530 8935 8967 9053 9099 9397 9470 9520 9591 9700 9772 9826 9906

9th Prize: ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0015 0052 0187 0189 0224 0228 0330 0361 0424 0556 0566 0882 0917 0932 0991 1001 1049 1216 1520 1616 1617 1620 1641 1832 1847 1910 2000 2054 2137 2196 2241 2308 2312 2399 2409 2545 2577 2629 2633 2647 2664 2885 2937 3005 3050 3110 3157 3232 3281 3377 3450 3452 3460 3604 3624 3819 3898 4120 4243 4297 4335 4412 4477 4497 4509 4534 4622 4634 4660 4714 4939 5003 5146 5148 5182 5230 5371 5454 5479 5491 5530 5553 5585 5642 5750 5867 5868 6026 6030 6185 6228 6380 6508 6637 6760 6808 6870 6998 7045 7051 7092 7340 7350 7375 7396 7420 7421 7541 7614 7683 7841 7944 7994 8148 8169 8354 8375 8491 8502 8521 8596 8636 8800 8866 8923 9009 9217 9235 9285 9350 9501 9624 9855 9859 9866 9969 9976 9994

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Dhanalekshmi DL-17: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs.50,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.25,00,000

4th Prize Rs.1,00,000

5th Prize Rs.5,000

6th Prize Rs.1,000

7th Prize Rs.500

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.