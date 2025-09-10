PM Modi Speaks With Qatar Amir Sheikh Tamim, Condemns Violation Of Sovereignty After Israel Attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephone conversation with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, and condemned the violation of Qatar's sovereignty. This conversation comes a day after Israel carried out a strike against Hamas's senior leadership on Tuesday in Doha.

After speaking with the Qatar Amir, PM Modi posted on X: "Spoke with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and expressed deep concern at the attacks in Doha. India condemns the violation of the sovereignty of the brotherly State of Qatar. We support resolution of issues through dialogue and diplomacy, and avoiding escalation."

"India stands firmly in support of peace and stability in the region, and against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," he added.

According to a release issued by the Prime Minister's Office, during the conversation, PM Modi appreciated the role being played by Qatar in promoting regional peace and stability, including its mediation efforts in Gaza to achieve a ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

Prime Minister Modi emphasised India's commitment to peaceful dialogue and diplomatic solutions for all disputes while stressing the importance of preventing further tensions. He reaffirmed India's unwavering dedication to regional peace and stability, as well as its strong opposition to terrorism in every form.

Sheikh Tamim expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for showing solidarity with Qatar and its citizens.

Both leaders voiced their contentment with the continued advancement of the India-Qatar Strategic Partnership and confirmed their dedication to strengthening bilateral relations across all areas of shared interest. They committed to maintaining regular communication.