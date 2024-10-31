 Chhattisgarh: AIIMS Raipur Launches Pilot Project Using Drones To Deliver Medicines To Remote Areas
Chhattisgarh: AIIMS Raipur Launches Pilot Project Using Drones To Deliver Medicines To Remote Areas

AIIMS Raipur has launched a pilot project for the transportation of medicines via drones. This initiative aims to enhance medical access in remote areas. The drones will transport medicines to the Dharsiwa Community Health Center and return with patient test samples.

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 02:21 AM IST
article-image
AIIMS Raipur launches a pilot project using drones to deliver medicines to remote areas, enhancing healthcare access | File Photo

The program was inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of Raipur Lok Sabha MP Brijmohan Agarwal. Men working in the drone project demonstrated the drone's capabilities by flying it from outside the AIIMS auditorium.

The program was inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of Raipur Lok Sabha MP Brijmohan Agarwal. Men working in the drone project demonstrated the drone's capabilities by flying it from outside the AIIMS auditorium.

It has been claimed depending upon the success rate of the pilot drone experiment, the services will be expanded to nearby hospitals. As per an AIIMS official, this drone initiative is part of a central government effort to improve vaccination and medical services in underserved regions. It is in the initial phase, and analysing its outcome, the experiment will be replicated in other hospitals.

It has been said, if services remain successful, it will act as a boon for remote areas, where availability of specialist doctors, life saving emergency medicines are scarce.

