Chhattisgarh: Governor Ramen Deka Launches 4 Mobile Medical Units To Enhance Healthcare In Tribal Districts

Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka flagged off the medical mobile unit on Thursday at Raj Bhavan | File Photo

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka inaugurated four mobile medical units provided to the Chhattisgarh Red Cross Society at Raj Bhavan on Thursday, flagging them off to serve four tribal-dominated districts: Mohla-Manpur, Kondagaon, Sarangarh-Bilaigarh, and Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur.

These mobile units, funded by the Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC) under its CSR initiative, aim to deliver essential health services to rural areas with limited access to healthcare.

Governor Deka highlighted the importance of these units, noting that they will not only provide medical care but also increase health awareness in these communities. “This initiative will reach areas where healthcare services are sparse, improving both health and quality of life,” he remarked.

Equipped with health ATM machines, the mobile units offer quick, free health checkup reports. Doctors on board can treat minor conditions, and patients requiring advanced care will be referred to larger hospitals. REC Foundation has committed to funding these units for the next three years to ensure they remain fully operational.

Chhattisgarh Red Cross Society CEO, M.K. Raut shared that the initiative is a critical step toward extending healthcare to remote rural areas. REC Foundation CMD, Vivek Kumar Dewangan, added that the current fleet will be expanded in the future to further support healthcare accessibility in the state.