Chhattisgarh: Congress Leader Ravindra Choubey Slams BJP For Police Complaint Over Viral Video Of Candidate Sunil Soni

Congress Leader Ravindra Choubey | File Photo

Raipur: Former Minister and senior Congress leader Ravindra Choubey criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following BJP leaders’ police complaint against Congress members for sharing a viral video. The video purportedly shows BJP candidate Sunil Soni kissing a Muslim man during the Raipur City South Legislative Assembly by-election campaign.

Addressing media at Congress Bhawan in Raipur, Choubey suggested that BJP’s complaint reflects the party's unease as Congress rallies support for its candidate, Akash Sharma, in the Raipur City South by-election. He noted that the BJP’s recent appeal to the Election Commission to disqualify Sharma was dismissed, stating, “Even before symbols have been assigned to candidates, the BJP seems rattled.”

Congress veteran Satyanarayan Sharma joined in the criticism, accusing the BJP of fostering a rise in crime under its governance, while Dhanendra Sahu, another senior Congress leader, claimed communal harmony had deteriorated during BJP rule.

The man seen in the video, Mohammad Shoaib, confirmed the video’s authenticity during the press conference, explaining it was filmed in 2019 when Soni, then contesting the Raipur Lok Sabha seat, greeted him at a local vegetable market in Raipur. Shoaib confirmed that Soni had hugged and kissed him on the forehead during their interaction.

CPCC Media Chief Sushil Anand Shukla questioned why BJP leaders had filed a complaint with the Civil Line Police Station if the video was genuine, adding to the party's criticism of BJP’s approach.