Chhattisgarh: Raipur Commissioner Suspends Gariaband BEO Officer Over Misconduct, Delays In Duties

Chhattisgarh: Gariaband Education Officer R.P. Das suspended over misconduct; ordered to report to Chhura Office | Representational Image

Raipur: In a decisive action, Raipur Commissioner Mahadev Kawre has suspended Gariaband Development Block Education Officer, R.P. Das, following numerous complaints of unprofessional conduct and delays in duties.

The Gariaband Collector, Deepak Aggarwal, had been receiving ongoing reports about Officer Das’s inappropriate behavior and inefficiencies, prompting a formal investigation.

Based on the findings submitted by the Collector, it was determined that R.P. Das had engaged in conduct unbecoming of his role, warranting suspension under Rule 9 of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966.

Effective immediately, Das will report to the Headquarters Office of the Development Block Education Officer, Chhura, and will receive a subsistence allowance in accordance with regulatory provisions during the suspension period.