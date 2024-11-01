 Chhattisgarh: Raipur Commissioner Suspends Gariaband BEO Officer Over Misconduct, Delays In Duties
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaChhattisgarh: Raipur Commissioner Suspends Gariaband BEO Officer Over Misconduct, Delays In Duties

Chhattisgarh: Raipur Commissioner Suspends Gariaband BEO Officer Over Misconduct, Delays In Duties

In a decisive action, Raipur Commissioner Mahadev Kawre has suspended Gariaband Development Block Education Officer, R.P. Das, following numerous complaints of unprofessional conduct and delays in duties. The Gariaband Collector, Deepak Aggarwal, had been receiving ongoing reports about Officer Das’s inappropri

Avdhesh MallickUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 12:36 AM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh: Gariaband Education Officer R.P. Das suspended over misconduct; ordered to report to Chhura Office | Representational Image

Raipur: In a decisive action, Raipur Commissioner Mahadev Kawre has suspended Gariaband Development Block Education Officer, R.P. Das, following numerous complaints of unprofessional conduct and delays in duties.

The Gariaband Collector, Deepak Aggarwal, had been receiving ongoing reports about Officer Das’s inappropriate behavior and inefficiencies, prompting a formal investigation.

Based on the findings submitted by the Collector, it was determined that R.P. Das had engaged in conduct unbecoming of his role, warranting suspension under Rule 9 of the Chhattisgarh Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1966.

Read Also
Chhattisgarh: AIIMS Raipur Launches Pilot Project Using Drones To Deliver Medicines To Remote Areas
article-image

Effective immediately, Das will report to the Headquarters Office of the Development Block Education Officer, Chhura, and will receive a subsistence allowance in accordance with regulatory provisions during the suspension period.

FPJ Shorts
Chhattisgarh: Raipur Commissioner Suspends Gariaband BEO Officer Over Misconduct, Delays In Duties
Chhattisgarh: Raipur Commissioner Suspends Gariaband BEO Officer Over Misconduct, Delays In Duties
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh's Namesake Filing Nomination From Katol In Nagpur Proving To Be 'Headache' For NCP (SP) Candidate Salil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Anil Deshmukh's Namesake Filing Nomination From Katol In Nagpur Proving To Be 'Headache' For NCP (SP) Candidate Salil Deshmukh
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Candidates Face Challenges From Independent Namesakes, Sparking Voter Confusion
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP Candidates Face Challenges From Independent Namesakes, Sparking Voter Confusion
Mumbai: 43-Year-Old Zaveri Bazar Jeweller Duped Of ₹1.02 Crore In MHADA Flat Scam; Case Registered Against 4
Mumbai: 43-Year-Old Zaveri Bazar Jeweller Duped Of ₹1.02 Crore In MHADA Flat Scam; Case Registered Against 4

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh: Raipur Commissioner Suspends Gariaband BEO Officer Over Misconduct, Delays In Duties

Chhattisgarh: Raipur Commissioner Suspends Gariaband BEO Officer Over Misconduct, Delays In Duties

J&K: People Light Up Diyas At Historic Ghanta Ghar Of Lal Chowk In Srinagar To Celebrate Diwali;...

J&K: People Light Up Diyas At Historic Ghanta Ghar Of Lal Chowk In Srinagar To Celebrate Diwali;...

'Power In The Gathering Of Light': US President Joe Biden Extends Diwali Greetings

'Power In The Gathering Of Light': US President Joe Biden Extends Diwali Greetings

Uttar Pradesh: 40-Year-Old Man Killed, Wife Injured In Cooking Gas Cylinder Explosion In Kanpur's...

Uttar Pradesh: 40-Year-Old Man Killed, Wife Injured In Cooking Gas Cylinder Explosion In Kanpur's...

Jharkhand: People Run Helter-Skelter As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Firecracker Shops In Bokaro;...

Jharkhand: People Run Helter-Skelter As Massive Fire Breaks Out In Firecracker Shops In Bokaro;...