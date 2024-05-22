Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Expels Bhojpuri Singer Pawan Singh For Contesting Against NDA's Official Candidate In Karakat

Bihar: The Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh on Wednesday for contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate from the Karakat seat, opposing the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s official candidate.

Pawan Singh had previously announced his candidacy from the Karakat Lok Sabha constituency as an Independent. Although he was considered a BJP member, the party had remained silent on his status. Reportedly, Singh had initially sought a ticket from the Rashtriya Janata Dal before deciding to run independently.

In a post on social media platform X, Singh stated, “There will only be development. There won't be any noise. We will give a new dawn to Karakat.” This declaration came amidst growing tensions within the party.

Pawan Singh's Mother Withdraws Candidature From Karakat

Earlier, Singh's mother, Pratima Devi, had withdrawn her candidacy from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat. The head of Rashtriya Lok Morcha and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha is contesting as the NDA candidate for the southern Bihar seat. Singh opted to contest from Karakat after declining a BJP ticket from Asansol in West Bengal. The Election Commission of India confirmed Pratima Devi's withdrawal, noting she had filed her nomination as an Independent candidate on May 14.

Speculations suggested that Pratima Devi entered the race at her son’s behest, fearing his own nomination might be rejected. The final date for withdrawing nominations from the Karakat seat was May 17, with elections scheduled for June 1.

Pawan Singh's decision to run against the NDA nominee garnered criticism from BJP leaders, including Union minister RK Singh, who is seeking re-election from the neighbouring Arrah Lok Sabha seat. This move by Singh was seen as a breach of party loyalty, prompting his expulsion.