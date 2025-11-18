 Dhurandhar Trailer: Ranveer, Arjun, Madhavan, Sanjay & Akshaye Promise A Gory Action-Thriller With Terrorism As The Backdrop
Dhurandhar Trailer: Ranveer, Arjun, Madhavan, Sanjay & Akshaye Promise A Gory Action-Thriller With Terrorism As The Backdrop

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The trailer of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday, and well, it is very impressive. Read on to know more...

Murtuza Iqbal
Updated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. The trailer of the film was launched at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday, and well, it is very impressive.

The trailer of Dhurandhar is quite a long one. The runtime of it is 4 minutes and 7 seconds. But it successfully keeps us hooked. The trailer doesn't give out much about the storyline of the film, and it just introduces the characters. However, the makers have clearly shown that the backdrop of the film is terrorism, and it is based on true events.

The trailer promises that the film will be filled with some amazing action sequences. However, it looks like we will also get to see many gory scenes in the movie.

Aditya Dhar is known for directing Uri: The Surgical Strike for which he won the National Award. So, the expectations from Dhurandhar are also quite high. The movie also features Sara Arjun as the female lead, but she has not been given a good scope in the trailer. Maybe, the makers want the audience to watch her performance on the big screens. Sara has earlier starred in many films as a child actor, and Dhurandhar will mark her debut as a lead.

Dhurandhar Release Date

Dhurandhar is slated to release on December 5, 2025. Now, after watching the trailer, we are more excited to watch the film. The trailer has surely taken the expectations quite high, so we hope that the movie will impress us as well.

Dhurandhar To Release In Two Parts?

According to reports, Dhurandhar will be released in two parts. The first part is releasing in December this year, and the second part will hit the big screens in 2026.

