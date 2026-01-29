Donald Trump's Wife Melania's Documentary Movie Heading For A Disastrous Start In The UK: Report

Melania Movie Poster |

A documentary film titled Melania, based on the life of Donald Trump's wife, is slated to release in theatres on January 30, 2026. The advance booking of the film is open, and according to a report in The Guardian, in the United Kingdom, Melania is heading for a low opening.

It will be released in more than 100 UK cinemas. Tim Richards, the chief executive of Vue, one of the UK’s largest cinema chains, said that only one ticket has been sold for the 3:10 pm screening on Friday at its main Islington cinema in London, and two tickets have been booked for the 6 pm show.

While talking to the Telegraph, Richards revealed that he has received numerous emails criticising Vue’s decision to screen the film. “I have told everyone that, regardless of how we feel about the movie, if it is BBFC [British Board of Film Classification] approved, we look at them, and 99% of the time we will show it. We do not play judge and jury to censor movies.”

At the UK box office, Melania will be clashing with Jason Statham's action film Shelter, horror film Primate, Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On? and Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague.

What Is Melania About?

Melania is a documentary that showcases the US First Lady's 20-day life leading up to President Donald Trump's second inauguration. According to the film's Wikipedia page, Amazon has produced the movie for $40 million, and Melania received $28 million for it. The runtime of the documentary is said to be 104 minutes.

While in the UK, Melania is heading for a low start, it will be interesting to see what the film's collection will be in the US and other parts of the world. Reportedly, the movie is releasing in 3300 theatres worldwide.