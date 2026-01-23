 The White House Wishes Happy 21st Anniversary To President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania; Here's How The Couple Plans To Spend Their Day
The White House Wishes Happy 21st Anniversary To President Donald Trump & First Lady Melania; Here's How The Couple Plans To Spend Their Day

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Friday, January 23, 2026, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
X/WhiteHouse

Former US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump are celebrating a major personal milestone, 21 years of marriage. The couple, who wed in January 2005, reached their anniversary on Thursday, January 22.

Though their schedules have kept them apart during the day, the two are expected to reunite later in the evening to mark the occasion privately. The White House' social media pages wished the couple a happy anniversary.

Anniversary dinner planned after davos trip

Donald Trump, 79, is currently attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. According to reports by Fox news, he is set to return to Washington, D.C., on Thursday night, where he plans to have dinner with Melania Trump, 55.

The couple share one son, Barron Trump, who is now 19 years old.

A look back at their lavish 2005 wedding

The Trumps’ wedding in 2005 was one of the most talked-about society events of the year. The grand ceremony and reception were hosted at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and welcomed around 350 guests. Several prominent figures attended, including former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Sources familiar with the couple’s dynamic have previously suggested that Donald and Melania Trump maintain largely independent routines outside of official events. While they continue to appear together on formal occasions, they are said to lead separate day-to-day lives once public duties conclude.

However, one shared interest reportedly connects them- a mutual appreciation for interior design, a hobby both are said to enjoy.

Melania Trump’s documentary set for release

The anniversary comes just days before the release of Melania Trump’s self-titled documentary film. The project is scheduled to arrive in select theaters on January 30, with a high-profile premiere planned for January 29 at the newly renamed Trump Kennedy Center.

Donald Trump has spoken positively about the documentary, describing it as “incredible” and noting strong public interest in attending the premiere.

