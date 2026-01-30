Nicki Minaj Stuns In 'Keyhole Gown' At Melania Trump Documentary Premiere- Check Pictures

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 30, 2026
Rap superstar Nicki Minaj stood out among all the high-profile attendees at the premiere of Melania Trump's new documentary.
She was wearing a keyhole dress from Maison Schiaparelli, paired with gold cuff bracelets and drop earrings.
The off-shoulder baby-blue gown has a cheek keyhole split right in the front.
The silk number is from Schiaparelli's Fall/Winter 2023 collection and Nicki styled it with gold cuffs featuring similar keyhole design on it.
The Grammy-nominated rapper's hair was featured a signature style, long and black with heavy bangs.
Nicki kept her makeup understated, giving more attention to hernatural tones and the outfit.
The Grammy-nominated artist has spoken about coming to the U.S. illegally from Trinidad and was granted a special Gold Trump Card.