 'Woh Hame Nayi Urja Dete Hai...': Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti At Shivneri Fort In Pune - Watch Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Woh Hame Nayi Urja Dete Hai...': Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti At Shivneri Fort In Pune - Watch Video

'Woh Hame Nayi Urja Dete Hai...': Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti At Shivneri Fort In Pune - Watch Video

On the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (February 19, 2026), Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh visited Pune's Shivneri Fort to pay tribute. While talking to the media, Riteish said, "Aaj ke din hamare Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ka janam hua tha aur unki kirti aur unka shaurya, yeh sabhi logon ko pata hai."

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 10:25 AM IST
article-image
Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti | Instagram

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh visited Pune's Shivneri Fort on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti (February 19, 2026). He paid tribute to the late King on his birth anniversary, and also spoke to the media about how even after so many years, Shivaji Maharaj is an inspiration for the people.

Riteish said, "Aaj Shiva Jayanti hai, aur aaj ke din main sabhi Shiva bhakton ko, Shiva premiyon ko, meri or se hardik shubhkamnayein deta hoon. Aaj ka din bada hie saubhagya ka din hai. Aaj ke din hamare Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ka janam hua tha aur unki kirti aur unka shaurya, yeh sabhi logon ko pata hai (Today is Shiva Jayanti, and on this day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all Shiva devotees and Shiva lovers. Today is a day of great fortune. Our Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on this day, and everyone knows about his fame and bravery)."

He further added, "Itne barson ke baad bhi, woh hame nayi urja dete hai, nayi prerna dete hai. Yahi prerna sabhi ko prapt ho, yahi main akansha aur subhekcha deta hoon (Even after so many years, he gives us new energy and inspiration. May everyone receive this inspiration; this is my hope and good wishes)."

Read Also
Ajit Pawar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh Pays Last Respect To 'Dada' In Baramati; Heartbreaking Visuals...
article-image

Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji

FPJ Shorts
Is February 19 A Dry Day In Mumbai? Check Other Dates When There Will Be Complete Alcohol Ban In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi
Is February 19 A Dry Day In Mumbai? Check Other Dates When There Will Be Complete Alcohol Ban In Mumbai-Maharashtra & Delhi
'Woh Hame Nayi Urja Dete Hai...': Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti At Shivneri Fort In Pune - Watch Video
'Woh Hame Nayi Urja Dete Hai...': Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti At Shivneri Fort In Pune - Watch Video
AI Biggest Platform Shift Of Our Lifetimes; India's Vizag Emerging As Global AI Hub: Google CEO Sundar Pichai
AI Biggest Platform Shift Of Our Lifetimes; India's Vizag Emerging As Global AI Hub: Google CEO Sundar Pichai
'AI Next Big Infrastructure Like Electricity & Internet, Must Reach Every Citizen': Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran At AI Summit Inauguration Ceremony In Delhi
'AI Next Big Infrastructure Like Electricity & Internet, Must Reach Every Citizen': Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran At AI Summit Inauguration Ceremony In Delhi

Meanwhile, Riteish will be seen playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in a movie titled Raja Shivaji, which is being directed by him. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia Deshmukh. Reportedly, even Salman Khan has a cameo in the movie.

Read Also
'Vishal Kotian Should Be Reprimanded': Netizens Urge Riteish Deshmukh & Colors To Act After He Drags...
article-image

Raja Shivaji Release Date

Raja Shivaji is slated to release on May 1, 2026, coinciding Maharashtra Day. The movie will be released in Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Woh Hame Nayi Urja Dete Hai...': Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti At...
'Woh Hame Nayi Urja Dete Hai...': Riteish Deshmukh Celebrates Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti At...
The Kerala Story 2: 'They Are Spreading False Propaganda', Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
The Kerala Story 2: 'They Are Spreading False Propaganda', Says Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 6: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav Starrer Collects ₹27 Lakh On...
Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 6: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav Starrer Collects ₹27 Lakh On...
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 6: After A Jump On Tuesday, Shahid-Triptii Starrer Drops On...
O'Romeo Box Office Collection Day 6: After A Jump On Tuesday, Shahid-Triptii Starrer Drops On...
Power, Politics And Emotional Reckoning: Director Raj Amit Kumar On Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2,...
Power, Politics And Emotional Reckoning: Director Raj Amit Kumar On Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2,...