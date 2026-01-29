 Ajit Pawar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh Pays Last Respect To 'Dada' In Baramati; Heartbreaking Visuals Surface
Riteish Deshmukh was seen offering his final respects as the state bid farewell to the senior leader, whose untimely death has sent shockwaves across political and public circles. The actor was seen standing quietly with the family, paying his respects during the solemn proceedings

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, January 29, 2026, 12:09 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh was among the prominent figures who attended the funeral of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati on Thursday (January 29). The actor was seen offering his final respects as the state bid farewell to the senior leader, whose untimely death has sent shockwaves across political and public circles.

The actor was seen standing quietly with the family, paying his respects during the solemn proceedings.

The last rites were held at the Vidya Pratishthan sports ground, where a large gathering of political leaders, dignitaries, and mourners assembled to pay homage.

Earlier in the day, Pawar’s mortal remains were brought from Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Hospital in Baramati, where they had been kept overnight, to his native Katewadi village near Baramati, amid heavy security and an outpouring of grief.

On Wednesday, Riteish penned an emotional note for Pawar as he mourned his loss.

Sharing throwback photos of Pawar, he wrote, "Deeply shocked and terribly heartbroken to learn that we have lost Ajit Dada in a tragic accident. One of Maharashtra’s most dynamic leaders, he had zero tolerance for non-performance and constantly pushed and inspired those around him to excel. He never minced his words, his wit was unmatched, and he was deeply loved across the state."

The actor added, "His untimely demise leaves behind a huge loss and an irreplaceable void. I have had the pleasure of interacting with him numerous times, will always remember for the kindness he showered upon me. My deepest condolences to the Pawar family, his loved ones, and millions of supporters."

Several senior leaders were also present at the funeral, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, along with other political heavyweights from across the country.

Ajit Pawar's death

Pawar, aged 66, lost his life in a tragic plane crash on Wednesday morning (January 28), when a chartered Learjet went down near the Baramati airstrip. The accident also claimed the lives of two pilots, a flight attendant, and a personal security officer, officials confirmed.

Meanwhile, the police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in connection with the crash. As per standard protocol, the case will be transferred to the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The probe will be conducted based on the findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which operates under the Ministry of Civil Aviation and has already taken charge of the investigation.

