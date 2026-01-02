TRP Week 51: YRKKH Returns In Top 5 As 2025 Ends While Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 & Anupamaa Hold Top Spots

TRP Week 51 | FPJ

2025's final weekly TRP report is here! Week 51 saw some shifts in the lineup, but the Top 2 shows of the week remained the same as in previous weeks. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continued to hold the No. 1 position, emerging as the most-watched and loved show of the week. The No. 2 spot was claimed by Anupamaa. Both shows maintained their Top 2 positions, continuing to be among the most popular shows throughout the year.

Udne Ki Aasha saw a significant rise in this week’s TRP report, reflecting its growing popularity. Last week, Tum Se Tum Tak had held the No. 3 position, but it slipped slightly to No. 4 in Week 51.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made a comeback to the Top 5 TV chart, after Samriddhi Shukla’s show, which had slipped below the Top 5 in recent weeks, had rounded out the list last week.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah also witnessed a notable rise, landing at No. 6 in Week 51. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan experienced a sharp decline, dropping to No. 7. The list was then followed by Vasudha at No. 8 and Laughter Chefs at No. 9. Week 51’s Top 10 TRP report was wrapped up by Mannat, which entered the Top 10 after a long time.

Week 51 TRP Report

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Anupamaa

Udne Ki Aasha

Tum Se Tum Tak

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

Vasudha

Laughter Chefs

Mannat

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has gained popularity thanks to Noina and Mihir’s storyline, as well as the six-year leap that separated Mihir and Tulsi. Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which had recently seen a dip in viewership, regained its footing with the Poddar firm-selling storyline. Actresses Samridhii Shukla, Rupali Ganguly, and Smriti Irani have also continued to be among the most buzzworthy and talked-about television stars of 2025.

2026 is expected to bring another set of shows like- Splitsvilla Season 16, Khatron Ke Khiladi, The 50, MasterChef and others in the spotlight.