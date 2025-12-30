Year Ender 2025: From Anupamaa To TMKOC, Here's Top 5 Highest TRP TV Shows Of 2025

Year Ender 2025 | Instagram

As 2025 wraps up, the battle for eyeballs on Indian television has been fierce. From drama that had us glued to our screens to twists that made jaws drop, this year's highest TRP shows proved one thing, when it comes to TRPs, these shows don't just entertain, they dominate. Let us take a look at Top 5 highest TRP TV shows of the year 2925:

Top 5 Highest TRP TV Shows Of 2025

1. Anupamaa

Anupamaa frequently held the No. 1 spot for most weeks in 2025. Although reality shows like Bigg Boss occasionally took the lead, Anupamaa consistently bounced back to reclaim its top position. Moreover, lead actress Rupali Ganguly remained one of the most buzzworthy actors, consistently ranking in the Top 5 throughout the year. Anupamaa reportedly had a TRP of around 2-2.2.

2. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 premiered on July 29, 2025, and immediately won over the audience. Since its debut, the show consistently remained in the Top 3 TRP positions. Meanwhile, stars Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay continued to generate significant buzz, keeping viewers and media attention firmly on them. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 had a TRp of around 1.9-2.0.

3. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC)

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) consistently ranked among the Top 10 highest TRP shows throughout 2025. Loved for its humor and nostalgia, the show continues to resonate deeply with audiences. TMKOC maintained an impressive TRP range of around 1.7–1.8, cementing its place as one of the most-watched shows of the year.

4. Vasudha/Udne Ki Aasha

Vasudha and Udne Ki Aasha were often seen swapping their place. These TV shows had a TRP of around 1.6-1.9. The interesting storyline of both the show was something that kept the viewers hooked throughout.

5. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

At the start of 2025, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enjoyed strong TRP ratings. However, as the year progressed, the show experienced a noticeable dip, possibly due to its storyline. Despite this, it largely managed to remain within the Top 5 and consistently stayed among the Top 10 shows.