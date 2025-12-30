Year-Ender 2025: Zeenat Aman To Smriti Irani, Bollywood & TV Stars Who Made A Comeback

2025 saw many Bollywood and television stars return to screens, thrilling fans with their much-anticipated comebacks. Take a look at the complete list below.

Zeenat Aman

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman made a strong comeback to acting with the Netflix series The Royals, released on May 9, in which she played Rajmata Maji Saheba Bhagyashree Devi, the matriarch of Motibagh Palace in Morpur and Ishaan Khatter's grandmother.

Rajat Bedi

Actor Rajat Bedi made a comeback to Hindi cinema in 2025 with his role as Jaraj Saxena in Shah Rukh Khan's Aryan Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood, nearly 20 years after his last major appearance. He is best known for films such as Koi… Mil Gaya and Jaani Dushman.

Genelia D'Souza

Genelia D'Souza, who is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh, made her big Bollywood return with Sitaare Zameen Par (2025), where she played a pivotal role as Sunita Arora, Aamir Khan's wife.

Swara Bhasker

Swara Bhasker marked her return to on-screen work after her pregnancy break with the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga, which featured her alongside husband Fahad Ahmad.

Dino Morea

Dino Morea marked his Bollywood comeback with Mere Husband Ki Biwi, playing Rakul Preet Singh's brother, Ricky Khanna. He later went on to star in Housefull 5, The Royals, Rana Naidu, and was most recently seen in Four More Shots Please!

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar made his acting comeback earlier this year with the historical war film 120 Bahadur, marking his return after a hiatus since his last acting role in Toofaan (2021).

The film was based on the legendary bravery of Charlie Company of the Kumaon Regiment, with Farhan portraying Major Shaitan Singh and Raashii Khanna playing his wife, Shagun Kanwar.

Smriti Irani

Actress-politician Smriti Irani made a major comeback in 2025 by reprising her iconic role as Tulsi Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, the sequel to the beloved television show, marking her return to acting after a 15-year break during which she focused on politics.

Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde made a much-awaited return to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 as the iconic Angoori Bhabhi after nearly ten years, having originally quit the show in March 2016.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary made a comeback with Naagin 7 after Bigg Boss 16, starring alongside Eisha Singh, Namik Paul, and Karan Kundrra.

Mahhi Vij

After a nine-year hiatus, Mahhi Vij returned to television with Seher Hone Ko Hai, portraying Kausar, a courageous mother determined to secure her daughter’s education.

Shilpa Shirodkar

Shilpa Shirodkar returned to acting with the Telugu film Jatadhara after a 13-year hiatus. She had recently re-entered the limelight with her appearance on Bigg Boss 18.