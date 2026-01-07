Border 2 Runtime: Sunny Deol's Film Joins Bollywood's 3-Hour-Plus Club After Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2, Animal

Border 2 | Photo Via YouTube

Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, is just days away from its theatrical release. A spiritual sequel to the 1997 classic, the film focuses on the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Ahead of its release, a report reveals that Border 2 has joined Bollywood’s 3-hour-plus club, with a runtime exceeding three hours.

Border 2 Runtime Revealed

According to Bollywood Hungama, "Border 2 is around 200 minutes long. In other words, its duration is around 3 hours and 20 minutes. The exact run time might change by a few minutes after the final touches are given. It will be locked in a few days and will be known once the film secures a censor certificate."

With this, Border 2 joins the list of films like Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2, and Animal, all of which had runtimes exceeding three hours. Interestingly, each of these films went on to become major box office blockbusters.

'Makers Have Ensured Border 2 Has Enough Patriotic Moments'

Further, the report stated that the makers of Border 2 felt the film needed a lengthy runtime to give viewers a proper understanding of the war being depicted. They also wanted to do justice to the tracks of the four major actors, Sunny, Varun, Diljit, and Ahan, which is why the film’s runtime exceeds three hours.

"The makers have ensured that the film has enough dramatic, massy and patriotic moments to keep the viewers gripped and also compel them to break into claps or whistles," said the report.

About Border 2

Touted as one of the biggest sequels of 2026, the upcoming epic war film was announced on June 13, 2024, marking the original film's 27th anniversary

Border 2 also stars Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in pivotal roles.

In Border 2, Sunny will play Lt Colonel Fateh Singh Kaler, while Varun will be seen as Major Hoshiar Singh Dahiya, PVC. Diljit joins the cast in a role inspired by Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC, while Ahan will portray Lt Cdr Joseph Pius Alfred Noronha, MVC.