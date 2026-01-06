'Constant Coughing, Can't Breathe': Hina Khan Says Mumbai's Poor Air Quality Is Affecting Her Health

Actress and former Bigg Boss contestant Hina Khan voiced concern over Mumbai’s deteriorating air quality and revealed that the city’s rising pollution levels have begun to take a toll on her health. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame shared that she has been experiencing persistent coughing and difficulty breathing because of which she is forced to cut down on outdoor activities.

On Tuesday (January 6), Hina took to her Instagram story to post a screenshot highlighting Mumbai’s poor Air Quality Index (AQI). Expressing her distress, she wrote, “What is happening? Can’t even breathe, yaaa,” adding that the worsening air has made it difficult for her to step out.

“It makes me reduce my outdoor activities. Constant coughing. It’s so bad in the morning as well,” she shared.

Hina’s post comes at a time when Mumbai’s air quality has shown a noticeable decline. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city’s overall AQI has climbed to 140, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. The rise has been observed across multiple monitoring stations, indicating a build-up of pollutants rather than isolated pockets of pollution.

The current figures mark a deterioration from the previous week, when AQI levels were recorded between 101 and 108. Despite the numbers, Mumbai witnessed what seemed like a picture-perfect winter morning on January 5, with clear skies, pleasant temperatures and light winds offering temporary relief from the city’s humidity.

However, the respite was short-lived. As the day progressed, a thin haze of smog settled over several areas, reducing visibility and once again spotlighting the growing air pollution problem in the city.

Over the past few weeks, many Mumbaikars revealed that they have been grappling with similar health concerns.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina was last seen as a contestant in Pati Patni Aur Panga with her husband Rocky Jaiswal. She has not announced any of her upcoming projects yet.