Surya Grahan 2024: Do's & Don'ts To Follow This Day

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 02, 2024

The annual solar eclipse is set to occue on October 2, 2024. Though the eclipse period is from 9:13 pm to 3:17 am of Ocotober 3, the sutak begins from 12 hours before the eclipse period. Here are several Do's and Don'ts to follow on this day

All images from Canva

Avoid starting new ventures on this day. It is considred inauspicious. Reserve this day for reflection than action

Avoid looking at the sun with naked eyes. Wear special glasses if you wish to witness the phenomemon. Looking at the directly, even for a moment can cause serious damage

Perform prayers and chant mantras at your home to help keep negativity away

Do not touch sharp objects or temples on this this day. It is said to attract negative energy

Performing acts of charity is said to send blessings your way on this day

It is important for individuals to take a bath after the eclipse period is over