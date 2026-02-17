'Bhupen Borah Will Join BJP On February 22': Assam CM Himanta Announces Big Political Switch After Meeting Ex-Congress State Chief At Residence

Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that senior Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on February 22, signalling a major political development in Assam.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Borah at his residence in Guwahati, Sarma said, “Bhupen Borah will join BJP on 22nd February. Dilip Saikia will work out the details. Along with him, a good number of Congress leaders will join the BJP in Guwahati and North Lakhimpur.”

Calling Borah “the last recognised Hindu leader in Congress,” the Chief Minister described his proposed entry into the BJP as a “homecoming.” He added that the party’s national leadership had approved the move and that Borah would be given “due respect and dignity.”

The announcement comes just a day after Borah dramatically withdrew his resignation from the Congress following internal discussions with senior leaders. His brief resignation had exposed simmering tensions within the Assam Congress, with Borah hinting at disagreements over party decisions.

Sarma had earlier termed Borah’s resignation “symbolic” of deeper troubles within the Congress and alleged that more leaders could follow suit. With the latest announcement, the political landscape in Assam appears set for another significant realignment ahead of upcoming electoral contests.