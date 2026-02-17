 'Bhupen Borah Will Join BJP On February 22': Assam CM Himanta Announces Big Political Switch After Meeting Ex-Congress State Chief At Residence
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Bhupen Borah Will Join BJP On February 22': Assam CM Himanta Announces Big Political Switch After Meeting Ex-Congress State Chief At Residence

'Bhupen Borah Will Join BJP On February 22': Assam CM Himanta Announces Big Political Switch After Meeting Ex-Congress State Chief At Residence

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that senior Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah will join the BJP on February 22, calling it a “homecoming.” The move follows Borah’s brief resignation drama within Congress. Sarma also claimed several other Congress leaders would switch sides in the coming days.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 08:26 PM IST
article-image

Assam Chief Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday announced that senior Congress leader Bhupen Kumar Borah will join the Bharatiya Janata Party on February 22, signalling a major political development in Assam.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Borah at his residence in Guwahati, Sarma said, “Bhupen Borah will join BJP on 22nd February. Dilip Saikia will work out the details. Along with him, a good number of Congress leaders will join the BJP in Guwahati and North Lakhimpur.”

Calling Borah “the last recognised Hindu leader in Congress,” the Chief Minister described his proposed entry into the BJP as a “homecoming.” He added that the party’s national leadership had approved the move and that Borah would be given “due respect and dignity.”

Read Also
‘Resolved Through Dialogue’: Former Assam Congress Chief Bhupen Borah Withdraws Resignation...
article-image

The announcement comes just a day after Borah dramatically withdrew his resignation from the Congress following internal discussions with senior leaders. His brief resignation had exposed simmering tensions within the Assam Congress, with Borah hinting at disagreements over party decisions.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Sole Hindu Minister In Tarique Rahman’s Cabinet?
Who Is Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Sole Hindu Minister In Tarique Rahman’s Cabinet?
Sportvot x FPJ: MH Oranje FC And Hope United FC Shine With Convincing Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26
Sportvot x FPJ: MH Oranje FC And Hope United FC Shine With Convincing Wins In Mumbai Premier League 2025–26
Navi Mumbai News: NCP Alleges Irregularities In ₹3 Crore RCC Drainage Project Near NRI Area, Seeks Civic Probe
Navi Mumbai News: NCP Alleges Irregularities In ₹3 Crore RCC Drainage Project Near NRI Area, Seeks Civic Probe
Mumbai To Host Environmental Award 'Earthshot Prize 2026' In November
Mumbai To Host Environmental Award 'Earthshot Prize 2026' In November

Sarma had earlier termed Borah’s resignation “symbolic” of deeper troubles within the Congress and alleged that more leaders could follow suit. With the latest announcement, the political landscape in Assam appears set for another significant realignment ahead of upcoming electoral contests.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Bhupen Borah Will Join BJP On February 22': Assam CM Himanta Announces Big Political Switch After...
'Bhupen Borah Will Join BJP On February 22': Assam CM Himanta Announces Big Political Switch After...
Disturbing Video! Pet Dog Dies After Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Runs Over It In Kanpur; Case Filed
Disturbing Video! Pet Dog Dies After Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Runs Over It In Kanpur; Case Filed
'India Does Not Participate In Global Innovation; It Leads It': Macron At Innovation Forum In Mumbai...
'India Does Not Participate In Global Innovation; It Leads It': Macron At Innovation Forum In Mumbai...
Woman's Viral Instagram Expose Leads To Arrest Of Accused After 6 Years of Non-Stop Online...
Woman's Viral Instagram Expose Leads To Arrest Of Accused After 6 Years of Non-Stop Online...
Union Minister For Agriculture Shivraj Singh Launches AI Platform ‘Bharat-VISTAAR’ For Farmers...
Union Minister For Agriculture Shivraj Singh Launches AI Platform ‘Bharat-VISTAAR’ For Farmers...