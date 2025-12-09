 Rajasthan High Court Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated
HomeIndiaRajasthan High Court Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated

Rajasthan High Court Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated

Rajasthan High Court in Jaipur was evacuated Tuesday after the registrar received an email threatening a bomb blast. Police, ATS, and a dog squad responded to the alert. Similar threats in the past have been hoaxes. The situation was handled swiftly to ensure safety, with no reported incident following the threat.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan High Court Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court premises was evacuated on Tuesday following a bomb threat.

Registrar of the high court received an email threatening a bomb blast in the court following which the police were informed. On information, a team of ATS and dog squad reached the court.

