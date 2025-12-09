Rajasthan High Court Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court premises was evacuated on Tuesday following a bomb threat.
Registrar of the high court received an email threatening a bomb blast in the court following which the police were informed. On information, a team of ATS and dog squad reached the court.
Similar threats have been given in the recent past but they turned out to be hoax.
