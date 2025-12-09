Rajasthan High Court Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan High Court premises was evacuated on Tuesday following a bomb threat.

Registrar of the high court received an email threatening a bomb blast in the court following which the police were informed. On information, a team of ATS and dog squad reached the court.

#WATCH जयपुर, राजस्थान: राजस्थान हाई कोर्ट को मेल से बम की धमकी मिली। इस पर DCP दक्षिण जयपुर राजर्षि राज ने कहा, "हमें एक मेल आया था... खोज पूरी हो गई है। हमें कोई संदिग्ध सामग्री नहीं मिली है। इन मेल भेजने वालों को पकड़ने का प्रयास किया जा रहा है। हम अपने संसाधनों के जरिए इनका… pic.twitter.com/x7P8Cud2DR — ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) December 9, 2025

Similar threats have been given in the recent past but they turned out to be hoax.

